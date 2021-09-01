2nd Brazilian and family removed from Afghanistan, says Itamaraty | World

The Brazilian government withdrew from Afghanistan the second Brazilian citizen who had asked to leave the country along with his family, said Itamaraty on Monday night (30).

On Friday (27), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had informed that it had withdrawn a first Brazilian citizen and that it remained in “intense articulation” to rescue the second.

In all, 13 people were evacuated from Afghanistan. The identity of none of the rescued was revealed.

“The Brazilian government has successfully concluded the withdrawal from Afghanistan of two Brazilian nationals, as well as their families, who had requested assistance from Itamaraty to leave that country,” the ministry said in a statement. “All are in good health and safety.”

According to Itamaraty, the first Brazilian was accompanied by five Afghan relatives and was evacuated to Spain on Thursday (26), with the help of the governments of Germany and Spain.

On Sunday (29), a second Brazilian citizen and six Afghan family members were taken to Pakistan, in a ground operation carried out by the Embassy of Brazil in Islamabad together with the Pakistani government.

Itamaraty said that it “continues to monitor the situation of Brazilian citizens who have expressed interest in staying in Afghanistan” and that it is “aware of requests from Afghans with a residence visa in Brazil, within the legal possibilities of supporting foreigners”.

This Monday (31), the GloboNews revealed that Brazilian judges are organizing a group to try to rescue Afghan judges (see the video below).

There are about 270 female magistrates in Afghanistan and some of them have even been murdered, according to Brazilian judges who coordinate efforts to issue visas and bring them to Brazil.

“It will be difficult to rescue all these women,” said Maria Elizabeth Rocha, minister of the Superior Military Court (STM). “There are no more 270, some have already died. Sadly they were murdered.”

The United States and allied countries ended this Tuesday (31) evacuation flights from Afghanistan. Before leaving the country, the US military destroyed planes, armor and the missile defense system at Kabul International Airport.

The last American soldier to leave the country was Major General Christopher Donahue, according to the US Department of Defense (see the video below). His rank is equivalent to that of a brigadier general in Brazil.

The end of the “War without end” (“Endless war”, as the War in Afghanistan is known in the US) comes after almost 20 years of occupation of the country, which was invaded after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The Taliban ruled the country since 1996 and was accused by the Americans of hiding and financing members of al-Qaeda, a terrorist group led by Osama bin Laden and responsible for the attack.

Taliban back to power

The Taliban was driven from power by the US invasion, but returned to command of Afghanistan on Aug. 15, even before the occupation ended, after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and the extremist group took over the capital Kabul.

After the American withdrawal, Taliban took control of the airport and celebrated the end of the American occupation with shots in the air. (see the video below). “Congratulations to Afghanistan. This victory belongs to all of us,” said the group’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid.

Mujahid said the Taliban wanted “good relations with the US and the world” but warned: “The defeat of the US is a great lesson for other invaders and for our future generations.”

