2nd STF Panel sees an excess of deadline and files an inquiry against Aécio

The 2nd Panel of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) voted this Tuesday (31/8) to file the inquiry that investigated alleged bribe payments by the Odebrecht construction company to deputy and former governor Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG). Minister Gilmar Mendes, rapporteur of the case, responded to a request from the defense and voted for the dismissal, being followed by Minister Nunes Marques.

Ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Edson Fachin formulated votes for the investigation to proceed, as the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) wanted, but with different understandings. The first voted to send the case to the Electoral Court, Fachin, to the Federal Court.

Inquiry against Aécio Neves was archived

According to the rapporteur, when answering the request for the defense of the toucan, the fact that the inquiry was launched in 2017 was taken into account, “without the PGR having been able to obtain minimum evidence capable of supporting the offer of a complaint”.

The STF, according to Gilmar, has been accepting “the allegations of excessive time, of violation of the right to a reasonable duration of the process as adequate justifications to determine the shedding of fruitless investigations”.

“In reviewing the reasons set out by the defendant’s defense, I understand that it is the case for the order to be granted in view of the excessive period in processing the investigation and the lack of minimum elements that would allow the continuation of the investigations,” said Gilmar Mendes.

Following the rapporteur’s vote, Minister Nunes Marques noted that he was against the continuation of criminal prosecution by the Public Ministry. “Even after an excessive length of time, [o MP] it was not able to gather a minimum amount of evidence, only based on testimony from employees, without proper corroboration with the informational elements that, above all, were not sufficient for the formation of the criminal opinion of the Federal Public Ministry,” he said.

In this Tuesday’s session, the Panel examined the appeal of the then Attorney General Raquel Dodge against decision Minister Gilmar Mendes, from September 2018, who ordered the sending of the inquiry investigating Aécio Neves and Senator Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG) to the Electoral Court of the state.

The decision was based on the prerogative that the privileged jurisdiction is applied only to crimes committed during the exercise of office and related to the functions performed.

The investigation investigated alleged payments of Odebrecht bribes to Anastasia through Aécio. The undue advantages would have been used in the election campaign for the Government of Minas in 2010, and are not related to the functions of senators of the Republic of the accused.

The minister affirmed that the indicated signs may constitute the crime of electoral ideological falsehood, or box two, provided for in article 350 of the Electoral Code, attracting the competence of the specialized justice.

Aécio’s defense at the time asked for the investigation to be archived, but, according to the reporting minister, there are signs of the crime that should be further investigated by the Federal Police and the Public Ministry. “I understand that the investigation must be deepened so that the suspicions indicated are clarified, with the subsequent filing of the records or offering a complaint,” stated Gilmar in the previous decision. Now, however, it has voted to file it in response to a request from the defense.

“The decision recognized the inexistence of minimum evidence to support the existence of the alleged crimes of corruption and money laundering. Reaffirming the content of previous decisions, the Supreme Court highlighted the insufficiency of the whistleblowers to justify the perpetuation of an investigation and recognized that, even after four years of investigations and dozens of steps, no irregularities involving deputy Aécio were proven,” said deputy tucano’s defense.

