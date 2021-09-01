A Madman in the Piece | Bel-Air Reboot Scales Jabari Banks as Will

The new Will was chosen: Jabari Banks, an actor, rapper and basketball player from Philadelphia (USA), was cast as the protagonist of Bel-Air, the dramatic reboot of a madman in Chunk. The information is from Variety.

Banks graduated from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia last year, and has already released some of his songs on YouTube – check one out below.

Bel-Air will be a more dramatic version of the original series starring Will Smith. As such, she will delve into conflicts – especially racial – to show what it’s like to be a black man in America today.

Even before it was released, the series had its second season confirmed. THE peacock will display the reboot, which has no release date yet.

Fresh prince of Bel Air was originally aired between 1990 and 1996. The series ran for 148 episodes and revolved around a teenager of humble origins who moves in with his rich uncles after picking a fight with dangerous people. All six seasons are available for streaming on Globoplay and HBO Max.

