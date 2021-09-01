Abel Braga is fired from Lugano less than three months after taking over the Swiss club | soccer

Lugano, from Switzerland, announced this Wednesday the resignation of coach Abel Braga and his coaching staff. The Brazilian coach was announced on June 7 and spent less than three months in the position.

The decision was communicated in an official note on the club’s website. Along with Abel, assistants Ricardo Colbachini and Leomir de Souza also leave Lugano.

In a statement released by his press office, Abel said that the departure was motivated by changes in the leadership of the club, which would have changed owners three times in the period. The current president opted for several changes in the football department, including the departure of some players, which displeased the coach.

Abel was turned off the day he turns 69 years old. He had a one-year contract with the Swiss club, with the option to renew for another season.

– The project that was presented to me when I arrived was very good, the city and the environment at the club are fantastic, I was happy with the work, the team was doing well, evolving. But a new owner took over and everything changed. Our group was already reduced and important players were removed. I even understand the posture, but I don’t agree. Certainly, it would make much of what was being done unfeasible. Here is my thanks to the people who trusted me and the group of players. Despite the disappointment of not being able to carry out what we planned, I will only take the good things from here – said Abel.

The Brazilian coach leaves the club in 6th place in the Swiss league, with two wins and two defeats, the last one on Saturday, 3-2, to Sion. Abel also led the team in the 7-1 rout over La Chaux-de-Fonds, in the Swiss Cup.

Check out FC Lugano’s note:

FC Lugano announces that it has decided, after careful analysis of the situation, to exonerate Abel Braga from the role of coach of the starting lineup with immediate effect. The same decision was taken for assistants Ricardo Colbachin and Leomir de Souza.

The club would like to thank Abel, Ricardo and Leomir, whose work has always been very professional, for the excellent work they have done and for their great effort.