Abel Braga is fired from Lugano on the same day he completes his birthday

Coach Abel Braga completes 69 years of life this Wednesday (1st), the same day that his resignation was officially announced by FC Lugano, from Switzerland. He initially had a planned one-year contract with the club, but both parties terminated the contract. The Brazilian was in charge of the team since the end of June.

During this period, Abel had three wins and two losses in the total of five games he played. The information of the change of technical command was disclosed by the Swiss team on social networks and also in an official statement. Check out: