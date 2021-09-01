Abel Braga is fired on the same day as his birthday

The day should have been marked by celebrations, but this Wednesday morning, 1 FC Lugano, from Switzerland, announced the termination of the contract with coach Abel Braga, precisely on the day the Brazilian completes his 69th birthday. Besides Abel, assistants Ricardo Colbachini and Leomir de Souza left the club.

Abel joined the Swiss team on June 7 and leaves the club even before completing three months in office, after Lugano were defeated by Sion 3-2, last Saturday, 28. The team is sixth in the Swiss Championship, with two wins and two losses. Under Abel’s command, the club still won one victory, three draws and one defeat in friendlies. The team also thrashed La Chaux-de-Fonds 7-1 in the Swiss Cup.

The club issued a notice to announce the dismissal of the coach and his assistants. “FC Lugano announces that it has decided, after careful analysis of the situation, to remove Abel Braga from his role as head coach immediately. The same decision was taken on assistants Ricardo Colbachini and Leomir de Souza.”

Clube also thanked Abel for his work. “The club would like to thank Abel, Ricardo and Leomir, who have always been very professional, for their excellent work and great effort. At the same time, and until the announcement of the new coach, we confirm that Mattia Croci Torti will temporarily lead the management of the first team.”, concludes the note.

Abel Braga is now 69 years old. Let’s remember the achievements of the multi-champion coach for Colorado, THE GREATEST IN INTERNATIONAL HISTORY. World 2006

Liberators 2006

3x Gaucho Give RT to wish Abelão happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/Rn2iOwELuQ — JOURNAL DO INTERNACIONAL (@JornalDoInter)

September 1, 2021





The coach was Brazilian vice champion ahead of Internacional, before signing with Lugano. In Europe, before Lugano, Abel had his most recent appearance at the Olympique de Marseille between 2000 and 2001.