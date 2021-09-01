Accident in Peru leaves 29 dead after bus falls over cliff

At least 29 passengers were killed and another 22 were injured as a bus crashed into a cliff this morning on the Central Highway, Peru’s highway police said.

“29 bodies have been recovered so far, we are awaiting the arrival of a crane to move the bus,” said Major Freddy Loarte, who directs the rescue and is the commissioner of San Mateo, a municipality close to the scene of the accident. The initial balance was 17 deaths, but then it went to 26 and now to 29.

The accident occurred on a narrow stretch of the Central Highway, which links Lima to the Serra Central region, near Matucana, 60 km east of the capital. Authorities do not know if the driver is among the victims.

The vehicle carried 63 passengers and left Huánuco (300 km northeast of the capital) with Lima as its final destination.

The bus collided with a rock and fell into an abyss nearly 200 meters deep, heading towards the Rímac river basin, according to some passengers.

Emergency teams took 22 wounded people to hospitals in Matucana and Chosica, the closest locations.

This was the third accident with transport services that left many victims in recent days.

On Sunday, at least 14 people died in a collision between two boats on a river in the Peruvian Amazon. Two days earlier, a bus crashed into a ravine on a highway in the southeast of the country and killed 17 people.