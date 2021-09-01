Accused of rape, City’s Mendy remains in remand | english football

The UK court on Wednesday refused a request for the release under judicial supervision of Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy. With this, the player remains preemptively arrested. He is accused of having committed four rapes and one sexual assault.

Mendy has been in custody since last Friday at HMP Altcourse Prison in Liverpool. He was not present at Wednesday’s hearing in Chester court, where he was denied a request for supervised release.

The 27-year-old left-back is charged of having committed three rapes in October 2020 and another in August of this year at his home in Prestbury. The French player is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman in early January 2020. All incidents are linked to three women over 16 years old.

Manchester City suspended the athlete last week, just before the police made his arrest. A new hearing is scheduled for September 10th.

Benjamin Mendy was signed by Manchester City in July 2017 after paying €57.5 million to Monaco. Since then he has played only 75 games, scored 12 assists and scored two goals. He has a contract with the English club until 2023. For the French national team, he was champion of the 2018 World Cup.

