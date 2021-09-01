Active in the market, Santos is still looking for a midfielder after giving up on Lucas Lima – 09/01/2021

Even after announcing five reinforcements, Santos remains active in the market. Now, the search is for a midfielder, as the hiring of Lucas Lima, currently at Fortaleza, did not work.

as the UOL Sport he informed, the conversations by the ex-Santista were advanced with Palmeiras, but the deal was frustrated by the rejection of a large part of the fans. The situation was very similar to that of Paulo Henrique Ganso, who also almost had his departure from Fluminense.

Back to square one, Peixe continues mapping the market. The preference is for names that are free, as it generates savings for the Fish, or on loan. The names are still kept confidential.

Coach Fernando Diniz has seen the need to strengthen the sector for some time. For him, there is still a midfielder that gives dynamics and plays closer to the attack. Zanocelo is still being tested, but he hasn’t been convinced yet.

So far, the direction has hired Augusto Galván, who was not asked by the coach, but rather a market opportunity. He has been training with the group since the beginning of last week and should end up being taken advantage of.

In addition to the midfielder, Peixe also announced goalkeeper Jandrei, defender Emiliano Velázquez, and forwards Diego Tardelli and Léo Baptistão. However, only Jandrei, Augusto and Tardelli can debut, as they are already regularized.

The expectation is that Velázquez and Baptistão will be registered in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF by the end of the week, so they can be used by Diniz against Cuiabá on Saturday (4), at Arena Pantanal, at 9 pm, for the 19th and the last round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship.