actor accidentally confirms Tobey Maguire in the film

the returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the coming multiverse of ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ are some of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood today. After the controversy over the leaking of the trailer and alleged photos of the film’s recordings with the presence of the “former Heads of Web”, the actor and comedian JB Smoove, who played Prof. Julius Dell in the films starring Tom Holland, may have said more than he should have.

In an interview with the website The Illuminerdi (watch the video below), he has stated that he is looking forward to seeing Maguire as Peter Parker back and has even celebrated Jamie Foxx’s return as Electro in the same production. It is noteworthy that Smoove is confirmed by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios to appear again in the third feature in the franchise.

publicity

“Sure man, he’s coming back baby. come on, jamie [Foxx]! This is my guy there, I’m excited, I’m really excited about it,” said Smoove, enthusiastically. The interviewer then asked which version of Spider-Man the actor most expected to see acting alongside Holland. “Tobey Maguire for sure”, he replied, quite directly.

This dude just straight up confirmed Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Tom Holland sharing scenes with Tobey Maguire!

This is gonna be… AMAZING! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pEFYSsS2l9 — Woody and Daffy Duck (Daniel) (@DaffyWoody) August 23, 2021

Trying to defuse the subject after the accidental (or not?) revelation, he began to celebrate his own return to the franchise and joked about the character coming up with some skills. “I don’t want to put pressure on Marvel, but I’ve said it before: I need some powers, man!” he recalled.

After the release of the trailer for “Spider-Man: No Return Home” last Monday, Marvel fans went wild with theories about the opening of the multiverse and how the consequences of what’s to come in the film will affect the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as a whole. To further instigate the public, Holland even had a few words on social media after the release of the official preview, thanking fans for their support and revealing that the video “is just the tip of the iceberg”.

Read more:

The trailer for ‘No Back Home’, which is pretty much the same as the one that leaked before it was officially released (but now finalized), shows Holland’s Stubborn teaming up with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). After the events of ‘Away From Home’, everyone knows the hero’s true identity, and this is causing problems for Peter Parker. He then asks Strange to cast a spell that will make everyone forget that Mysterio has revealed his identity to the world.

For some reason, Strange agrees. The spell, however, causes an imbalance in space-time and opens the doors to the multiverse. Therefore, Parker will have to face villains from other “Webhead” movies, including the Electro in Jamie Foxx (from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, starring Andrew Garfield) and the Doctor Octopus in Alfred Molina (from ‘Spider-Man 2’, starring Tobey Maguire) – which shows up in the final seconds of the preview -, in addition to the Green elf in Willem Dafoe, from the first solo feature of “Teioso”, released in 2001.

National title of ‘Spider-Man 3’ finally released. Image: Marvel Studios/Disclosure

And, of course, fans are waiting for official confirmation that Andrew Garfield (which denied the possibility, but in a very suspicious way) and Tobey Maguire will also be present in the film, which would be the “absolute confirmation” that ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ is a live action version of the Spider-verse arc. Other rumors suggest that Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy) and Kirsten Dunst (Mary Jane Watson) could also make a cameo.

Anyway, the third movie in the series will bring back the actors from the previous features, as Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon. Production will be by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. Jon Watts, who directed the hero’s last two films, returns in position.

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ arrives on December 16 in theaters.

Source: Illuminards

Have watched our videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!