Actor’s mother rescues photo with Bruno Gagliasso

Dea Lucia, mother of Paulo Gustavo, actor and comedian who died from complications at Covid-19, used Instagram Stories last Monday (30) to share an old click of his son alongside actor Bruno Gagliasso, who also reposted the moment on his profile.

“Diding some tidying up, I found this photo”, wrote Déa, in the caption of the post. Bruno, in turn, also spoke about registration. “Our. This one is a few years old,” wrote the actor.

Mother of Paulo Gustavo and Bruno Gagliasso recall old photo with comedian – (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Stories)

The death of Paulo Gustavo

Paulo Gustavo died aged 42 on May 4, after complications caused by Covid-19. The actor suffered a pulmonary embolism and ended up not resisting, leaving her husband, Thales Bretas, two children – Romeo and Gael – and family members. At the time, the actor had not yet received the vaccine, due to the delay and unavailability in a large part of the country.

