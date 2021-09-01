Actress Carla Daniel vents after disclosing the reason for her boyfriend’s death

This Tuesday (31), actress Carla Daniel used social media to vent about the death of her boyfriend, Sérgio Stamile. The advertiser had been found dead in Arpoador, in Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro, earlier this month. After investigation by the Police, it was found that the partner of Carla Daniel was murdered by suspects at the scene during the night.

“The park serves as a shortcut from the beach to Rua Bulhões de Carvalho, where he used to live. Anyone who frequents the region knows that! He may have entered to cut short his way back home. In the cave where he was attacked there is an image of Santa Sara. He he liked to go there to pray, meditate. He was very spiritual. It was one of the places he liked best in Arpoador,” wrote the actress.

“Respect the moment! All the suffering we’re going through is not enough anymore, people tend to question the victim’s guilt in a case like this. No, it’s not the victim’s fault!”, vented Carla Daniel.

Carla Daniel comments her boyfriend’s murder

Actress Carla Daniel commented on the murder of her boyfriend, manager, publicist and musician Sérgio José Coutinho Stamile, 41 years old. In a post on a social network, she shared the news that one of the suspects in the crime had been arrested. “Let justice be done,” added the famous one in the publication’s caption.

On Saturday (28), police officers from the Rio de Janeiro Capital Homicide Police arrested one of the men suspected of participating in Sérgio Stamile’s death. The crime was committed in the Garota de Ipanema Park, in Arpoador, in the South Zone of the city, on August 10th. The victim was suffocated and had a stolen wallet and cell phone.

According to police information, Carla Daniel’s boyfriend reacted to the provocation of two homeless people who usually sleep in the place. Pablo Francisco da Silva, 20, was arrested and said that Flavio Lima de Mello, 29, still at large, gave Sergio a rear naked choke. The autopsy report indicated the cause of death as undetermined.