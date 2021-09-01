Administrative Reform and Competitions: Rapporteur maintains stability…

Stability will be maintained for all civil servants, including new ones approved in public examinations. This premise appears in the text of the rapporteur of the Administrative Reform in the Special Committee of the Chamber, Deputy Arthur Maia (DEM BA).

“We are maintaining the stability of all public servants. Maintaining stability is you not being able to fire anyone without reason. Any type of dismissal will be submitted, first of all, to performance evaluation”, said the congressman.

The performance evaluation of public servants will be regulated later, but Maia said that the Reform will already bring the general lines of the process.

“We are putting elements that will necessarily be present in the law that will regulate performance evaluation and avoid political persecution [aos servidores]”, explained the rapporteur.

According to him, to avoid political patronage, the performance evaluation will take place on a digital platform and will also have to rely on an analysis of the public service user in a long period.

Maia also removed the so-called experience bond, keeping only the probationary internship (of three years) that already exists. With that, the server will go through six semester evaluations until it reaches stability.

Contracts for a fixed and indefinite period were also removed from the initial text. The rapporteur kept the temporary contracts, with simplified selection and admission by contests.

On Wednesday, September 1st, the report of the rapporteur in the Special Committee in the Chamber of Deputies will be read. On the 14th and 15th, the text will be voted on by the members of the collegiate.

If approved, the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution 32/2020, the first stage of the Administrative Reform, will proceed to the Plenary.

Administrative Reform: what are the next steps?

The approval of the Administrative Reform in the Plenary depends on the favorable votes of three-fifths of the deputies, that is, 308, in two rounds of voting.

Generally, deputies can approve the main text of the bill, but highlight some parts (so-called highlights) for later voting. At this point in the process, amendments can also be highlighted to alter the text.

Once the PEC is approved in the Chamber of Deputies, the processing begins in the second Legislative House: the Federal Senate. As in the first, the Administrative Reform will need to go through two rounds of voting.

And, to be approved in the Senate, it will also need three-fifths of the votes of the senators, that is, 49.

What did the original text of the Administrative Reform say?

Initially, the Administrative Reform established that stability would be granted only to typical state positions. That is, servants whose functions are unparalleled in the private sector.

However, the text of the Federal Government did not determine which positions would integrate this group. What would be defined in a complementary law.

The stability of civil servants and the definition of careers typical of the State were the themes of 18 of the 45 amendments presented by the Special Commission on Administrative Reform.

Currently, public servants are entitled to tenure after three years of probationary internship. After that, they only lose their vacancy if there is a final court decision, an administrative proceeding or the periodic performance evaluation procedure.

The Administrative Reform, according to the text prepared by the Government, also dismembered the Single Legal Regime and provided for the establishment of five types of links for new employees.

The text maintained the opening of competitions for admission to the public service, but included a selection stage, called experience bond. Competitors would go through a practical phase in the bodies, in which they would perform the determined functions.

However, the tenure in the position would only be for the best evaluated at the end of the experience bond, within the amount provided for in the competition notice. That is, not everyone who went to this practical period would be admitted.