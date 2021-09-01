Administrative reform: stability will be maintained and performance evaluation will have citizens | Server Column



Arthur Maia (center) details the substitute with the presidents of the special commission, Fernando Monteiro, and of the Chamber, Arthur Lira – Reproduction TV Câmara

Posted 31/08/2021 18:17 | Updated 08/31/2021 7:55 PM

The rapporteur of the administrative reform (PEC 32), Deputy Arthur Maia (DEM-BA), declared on Tuesday that his substitute for the government’s text will preserve the acquired rights of the servers and even “expectation of entitlement”. Along with the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the special commission, Fernando Monteiro (PP-PE), Maia guaranteed that the stability of the entire civil service will be maintained.The. The report will be filed shortly, at 6:30 pm, and voting on the matter in the committee will take place between September 14th and 15th.

According to him, the professional’s dismissal will only occur after a performance evaluation, which will also count on the opinion of citizens who use the public service.. Suggestions and criticisms can be made on the federal government’s digital platform — which will also be available to states and municipalities.

“Only the evaluation of insufficient performance can lead to the dismissal of a civil servant. Although it is said that this evaluation is not valid for those who are already in the public service, it is for new entrants,” he said.

The congressman detailed how this assessment will take place. According to him, the topic is being introduced in the PEC 32, but will later be dealt with in a specific proposal for the regulation of the measure.

“The concern is above all to avoid any type of political persecution. For that, we created some elements, the first of which will be the assessment carried out within the scope of a digital platform, which is the Gov.br. Today, 110 million Brazilians are already enrolled. on the Gov.br. Next to it, there is Sougov.br, where all the servers in Brazil are located, 600,000 are there. So, the assessment will be carried out within the scope of these platforms, which the federal government already puts in this way, may be made available for states and municipalities,” he explained.

The second point concerns the user’s opinion for the service provided, which can be registered on the platform. “Whether by your son’s teacher, by the care he had when he went to get a driver’s license. But he will have to have the presence of the public service user’s evaluation”.

The third element, said Maia, is that there is an extended period for this assessment.

PROBATORY INTERNSHIP WITH SIX EVALUATIONS

The experience link was also removed from the text. But the rapporteur implemented changes in the probationary stage, which is now three years old.

The report predicts that this ‘trial period’ in the public service will have six semi-annual evaluations, rather than a single evaluation at the end of the term.

“We kept what already exists today, the probationary stage. But there will be six semi-annual evaluations and only after these six will he achieve stability. So that there is more reality in the probationary stage,” he informed.

Maia also maintained temporary contracts with simplified public selection — the regulation mainly meets a demand from city halls to create a legal framework for these contracts.

LIRA: LIGHTER AND MODERN STATE

The president of the Chamber highlighted, in turn, that a project is being delivered to modernize the Brazilian state. “We are going to provide a lighter, more modern State that can really measure the public service of Brazilians. We are not going to verify the civil servant, but the public service”, said Lira.

Deputy Fernando Monteiro highlighted the work of the special commission, which heard different sectors in various public hearings. “We are going to try to bring Brazil into the 21st century and respect the citizen who pays a high tax burden,” he added.