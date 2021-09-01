Afghan robotics experts who escaped the Taliban | Technology

The “Afghan Dreamers” were seen as a beacon of hope for women in their country.

They are a group of about 20 teenagers between 13 and 18 years old who formed the first female robotics team in a country where the development of science was never a general priority (and even less for women).

But the Taliban’s swift return to power on August 15th put all their achievements at risk. The last time it was in government, in the 1990s, the Islamic fundamentalist group restricted women’s rights to work and study.

Since then, thousands of people like “Afghan dreamers” have made the difficult decision to leave their country and seek refuge abroad, fearing repression and punishment by the Taliban.

That’s how, after crossing six countries and facing several bureaucratic setbacks, the five young women who founded the robotics team (Fatemah Qaderyan, Lida Azizi, Kawsar Roshan, Maryam Roshan and Saghar Salehi) received last Tuesday (24/ 8), temporary asylum in Mexico.

‘A world with gender equality’

The girls were part of a large group of Afghan refugees who were brought to Mexico and other Latin American countries recently.

“They are part of the Afghan robotics team and they are fighting for a dream: a world with gender equality. Welcome,” tweeted Mexican Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard.

According to the Mexican government, the girls received humanitarian visa, which will allow them to stay in the country for at least six months, with the possibility of extension.

They will also receive free accommodation and food, thanks to the support of various organizations.

Praising the initiative, human rights groups also criticized the contrast between the warm welcome given to Afghan girls and the treatment of Latin American migrants on the US-Mexico border. Many of them are forced to return to their home countries—and many report being victims of abuse, mistreatment and violence.

Mexico also granted asylum to a large group of Afghan journalists and their families

The “Afghan dreamers” were brought together four years ago by Roya Mahboob, a technology entrepreneur who runs the Digital Citizen Fund.

It is a US-based NGO that helps girls and women in developing countries to have access to technology and offer classes in subjects such as science, engineering, math and robotics.

In Afghanistan, the project was centered on Herat, in western Afghanistan, to promote science and empower Afghan girls in a country where the role of women was limited to the home during the Taliban’s previous passage to power (1996-2001).

Soon after the creation of the group, in 2017, teenagers began to receive international attention by winning the Special Award at the International Robotics Championship, held in Washington DC.

The award was surprising not only because they were teenagers from a country where women and girls did not have basic rights, but also because they had to overcome countless obstacles to reach the United States.

After being accepted into the competition — the first time anyone from Afghanistan has managed to do so — they traveled more than 800 km of road from their homes in Herat to the US embassy in Kabul.

"They not only saved our lives, but our dreams as well," the girls say of the Mexican authorities' decision to grant them asylum

When they got there, however, their visa was denied. They tried again and were denied visas again.

Only a special intervention by the then president, Donald Trump, allowed the trip, although the granting of a visa was not the end of his adventures.

Just before the trip to Washington, the Afghan government confiscated the materials they planned to use in the competition.

When the girls finally made it to Washington, they gained prominence in the American press after all the obstacles they faced on their trip.

After that, teenage girls also gained popularity in Afghanistan.

When the Covid-19 pandemic began last year, they met with a group of doctors, engineers and academics to try to find solutions to a challenge.

Herat was struggling with the lack of artificial respirators.

The “Afghan Dreamers” proposed a project to build respirators using a design by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers and car parts and accessories.

In 2017, the girls formed the first Afghan team to enter the famous International Robotics Championship

After getting permission from the American experts to use the prototype, they rolled up their sleeves.

Many of the girls worked fasting because it was the month of Ramadan, in which practicing Muslims do not eat until sunset.

Measures of social distancing also forced them to work individually. Some even met just when it came time to assemble the pieces each one worked on—and several “dreamers” fell ill with covid-19.

As “Afghan dreamers” were recognized internationally and at home, the group grew in membership, including girls born after 2001, when the Taliban were ousted by the US-led invasion after the 9/11 attacks.

With the hard-line Islamic group returning to power, the girls feared reprisals.

After several failed attempts to leave the country, nine members managed to fly to Qatar with the help of the Digital Citizen Fund.

“When we learned that Kabul was going to fall, we contacted the Ministry [das Relações Exteriores do Catar] and they immediately started issuing visas to get them,” Elizabeth Schaeffer Brown, board member of the Digital Citizen Fund, told the BBC.

They faced several obstacles to make it to the US Championship and won a medal

That’s how they learned that Mexico had approved their asylum application.

“They not only saved our lives, but also our dreams, the dreams we are trying to fulfill,” the girls said at a news conference after arriving in Mexico City.

‘Our story will not have a sad ending’

They explained that since the Taliban regained power, the situation “was no longer in our favor”.

“In this regime, we girls have difficulties (…) that’s why we’re grateful to be here.”

The “dreamers” also said that, according to the Taliban’s interpretation of Islamic law, it would be very difficult for them to continue to pursue science.

“Our story will not have a sad ending because of the Taliban,” the girls said.