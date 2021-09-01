Afghan Troop Withdrawal Ends Longest US War | International

Afghan refugees this Monday at the Dulles airport terminal in Washington. Jose Luis Magana / AP

Following the departure of the hard core of the diplomatic legation on Monday, the United States said goodbye to Afghanistan after two decades of military presence, at the head of an international coalition whose troops were a few hours ahead of the Americans. The epilogue of the dual operation — repatriation and military withdrawal at the same time — was as convulsive as the Pentagon had warned, with the launch of six rockets by the Islamic State, five intercepted by the US anti-missile system, a day after the supposedly preventive bombing cost the lives of several civilians in Kabul on Sunday. Military planes carrying the last of the nearly 6,000 soldiers deployed by the Pentagon to manage the evacuation took off from Kabul around midnight local time. It was the final stop — a semicolon, according to the most realistic — to the longest war in the United States and the longest airlift in history, which saved nearly 120,000 Americans and Afghans.

Monday’s missile attack, undertaken by the Islamic State’s local branch — the same one that attacked the airport on Thursday, known as ISIS-K for its acronym in English — caused no casualties, according to the Pentagon. A Pyrrhic Relief for President Joe Biden, who on Sunday witnessed the arrival of the coffins of 13 soldiers killed in the suicide attack at the base in Dover (Delaware), while several Afghan civilians, including minors, died in the preemptive strike carried out by forces he commands in Kabul against a car loaded with explosives, an “imminent terrorist threat,” according to the Pentagon. US Central Command investigates what happened.

Added to the risks of a new terrorist attack is the “state of nerves” that, according to several US media, surrounded the mission’s closure. “The next few days will be the most dangerous,” warned several White House spokesmen on Friday; “The threat is real and still active,” the Pentagon repeated Monday. The last local workers at the Embassy in Kabul were evacuated on Sunday, while the legation’s hard core march — it is unknown whether including Ross Wilson, chargé d’affaires and acting ambassador — was the starting shot for the military checkpoint to hoist the flag. There is a small contingent of Americans that Joe Biden promises not to abandon: 250 who demonstrated or wanted to be evacuated, plus another 280 who have not yet decided what to do, according to data presented by the State Department on Sunday. The Allies’ intention to extend the withdrawal deadline did not get a response from Biden, who for weeks clung to the August 31 limit, even though it was originally planned for September 11th. an overly symbolic date.

Because of the chaos that surrounded the retreat, and even more so because of the sad end of the attack, it will be difficult to pronounce aloud, full of patriotism, the traditional “mission accomplished”; the proclamation that President George W. Bush made in May 2003 about Iraq, before the Arab country was engulfed by sectarian violence and the barbarism of the Islamic State. Exiting Afghanistan should be the end of an era, but it is more open, given the uncertain fate that awaits the thousands of Afghans left behind, many of them trapped in the labyrinth of bureaucracy; for the continuation, by other means, of the evacuation, in accordance with the guarantees given to 98 countries, including the United States, by the Taliban; but above all because the mission’s closure leaves a bloody epilogue: the renewed terrorism of the Islamic State, a group that did not exist when Bush embarked the United States in the war on terror in 2001, and that seemed weakened after the defeats in Iraq and Syria.

The most definitive and symbolic closure could take place on the 11th, when the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks by Al Qaeda is commemorated, even amid laments for the last fallen and criticism of the management of the withdrawal. What could have been a round, historic date, the culmination of two decades of effort and loss —and the vain attempt to rebuild a country and endow it with solvent institutions— will in practice be a regrettable event, not only for the bodies of the 13 soldiers killed in the attack on Kabul.

As if it were a sad metaphor, the group of relatives who, under the protection of the cameras, witnessed the arrival of their loved ones’ coffins in Dover on Sunday, only let out two sobs, one as they passed the second drawer and the other at the end of the ” dignified transfer” of the bodies —in the Pentagon’s definition—, as if they kept their tears indoors. Likewise, in private, without witnesses, the Biden Government tries to avoid the consequences of the disaster that surrounded the withdrawal, the resurgence of jihadist terrorism and the installation in Kabul of an enemy regime hosted by Al Qaeda at the expense of thousands of Afghans — until 250,000, according to Washington’s count—who have already collaborated with US troops and are now waiting, in the mousetraps of big cities, for a visa that is not enough.

With no more international aid, with credit lines cut and an effective bank default, the fate of the vast majority of the 39 million Afghans hangs in the balance, amid a perfect storm that adds tens of thousands to aid disruption. internally displaced persons and the pandemic. “The evacuation plans have saved tens of thousands of lives and are a commendable effort. But when the last planes take off and the cameras are turned off, the vast majority of Afghans, or about 39 million, will still be in the country. They will need governments, humanitarian organizations and the world to continue to stand by their side,” said Filippo Grandi, head of the UN agency for refugees (UNHCR), quoted by Reuters.

The CIA, which was waiting for the end of the last US war to focus on a new objective, to face the geostrategic threats from China and Russia, will have to redirect its mission to the fight against terrorism. Meanwhile, while Democrats suffer from criticism received from the like-minded media, the Republican opposition, quite moderate during the duel, is revving its engines to obtain electoral capital ahead of midterm elections in November 2022.

The small group of journalists accredited on Sunday to cover the arrival of the 13 coffins received strict indications of the terms they should use, as the person responsible for the narrative told other colleagues. No talk of “ceremony” but of “solemn movement,” recalled the head of funeral affairs at the Pentagon. It is likely that such a ceremony would not have taken place this Monday in Kabul, in a subterfuge to mask the bitter sense of defeat.

