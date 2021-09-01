Afghan TV broadcasts Taliban commander interview with seven armed men in studio; watch video | World

An excerpt from an Afghanistan TV talk show has been shared on social media for showing a presenter surrounded by armed Taliban.

The performance was recorded in Kabul and broadcast on Afghan TV on August 27th. The program is called Pardaz and is hosted by Mirwais Haidari Haqdoost. That day, the interviewee was a Taliban commander, Qari Samiullah.

The two appear sitting on a bench, but behind them there are seven men with guns in their hands, silent. The conversation was in Pashto, one of the languages ​​spoken in Afghanistan.

Presenter Haqdoost talks to Commander Samiullah about the Taliban’s promises of peace.

In one of the excerpts, the presenter says that the promises of peace “are allegations that the Taliban still makes to people, but there are criticisms that there is a difference between the Taliban’s words and actions. The people demand that these Taliban commitments and actions be the same.”

He then introduces his guest that day: “On our program I am accompanied by Qari Samiullah, one of the commanders of the Islamic Emirate with whom I am going to talk.”

Qari Samiullah says the Taliban wants the people of the country to prosper and live “under the umbrella” of an Islamic system.

“My first message to the nation is that do not worry. Stay and live in your nation and in your homes. Your nation needs you, and we will protect you,” he said.

The Taliban commander also stated that “God willing, we will try to establish a safe atmosphere in all of Afghanistan’s provinces, so the people will not need to worry and not fear the mujahideen (combatants), because they are our brothers”.

The interview took place when the US military was still dominating the Kabul airport to evacuate Americans from the country.

US troops left Afghanistan on Monday (30), one day before the deadline, which was August 31st.

Image shows last US military to board final flight from Kabul airport

The Taliban then took over the Kabul airport as well.

After the Americans left, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Afghanistan wants to maintain good relations with the Americans and the rest of the world.

The end of the American occupation came nearly 20 years after the invasion of Afghanistan, which was carried out months after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The Taliban ruled the country since 1996 and was accused by the Americans of hiding and financing members of al-Qaeda, a terrorist group led by Osama bin Laden and responsible for the attack.

VIDEO: Taliban celebrates US troops leaving Afghanistan with gunfire

The extremist group was driven from power with the US invasion in 2001, and returned to command the country on August 15, 2021, after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and the group took over the capital Kabul.