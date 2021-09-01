After Léo Natel and Mateus Vital, Duílio takes action and releases a striker for Portuguese football; contract time is known

Corinthians continues to move the national scene. After enabling the signings of midfielders Willian, Renato Augusto and Giuliano and striker Roger Guedes, Timão is now trying to release the athletes who have not been taken advantage of by coach Sylvinho. The idea is to balance the club’s cash so that Duílio Monteiro Alves can further qualify the squad.









After lending Mateus Vital to Panathinaikos, from Greece and releasing Léo Natel, also on loan to Apoel, the Corinthians board has now lent another athlete to the Old Continent: Madson. The forward will defend until June 2022 the Estrela, from Portugal. The information is from the Uol Esporte reporting team.

The striker was playing for Santa Cruz. But with the terrible moment experienced by the Pernambuco team, Duílio Monteiro Alves asked for the player’s return to negotiate it with European football, which ended up happening this Tuesday (31).

I had forgotten about his existence. — Renato Davanso (@renato_davanso)

The striker was promoted to the professional team last season with Tiago Nunes. The athlete even played in Pre-Libertadores against Guarani, from Paraguay, but soon after he lost space and since then he has not been used anymore. The player welcomes the move to the Portuguese team. For the professional, he can either make a comeback for Corinthians if he does a good job, or he can join a better team in Europe.