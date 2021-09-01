After seeing negotiations fail, Mbappe aims to play for Real Madrid soon: “Reprogram your dreams”

Real Madrid’s dream of signing striker Mbappé in that transfer window is over. That’s because PSG, through its directors, decided to keep the Frenchman alongside Neymar and Messi for at least one more season. Last week, the top Parisians rejected a proposal for more than 1 billion reais from the Merengues.









However, although he was forced to stay in France, Mbappé did not give up playing for Real Madrid one day. On his social networks, shirt 7 made it very clear that his intention was to wear the white shirt. Remember that in January, the striker will be able to sign a pre-contract with any club and therefore leave PSG for free

On his Instagram Stories, Mbappé shared the following message written by a friend“I respect you very much, my brother, for your professionalism. Reschedule your dreams for later. Life is beautiful. You are the best.” said the attacker in publication.

Still without Mbappé, Real Madrid returns to the field next weekend to face Celta de Vigo at the Santiago Bernabéu, in a game valid for the 4th round of the Spanish Championship. The meringues currently occupy the leadership of the competition with 7 points gained so far.