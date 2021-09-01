After three months of work, Abel Braga is fired from the Swiss club on his birthday

Abel Braga is no longer coach of FC Lugano. The Brazilian’s resignation was announced this Wednesday morning (1st), the day of the technician’s birthday, who turns 69 years old.

Hired in early June by the Swiss team, Abel led the team in just five games.

In addition to a victory for the Swiss Cup, there were two more victories and two defeats for the national championship, which leaves the club in 6th place, seven points behind leaders Zurich, who still has a game more.

Besides Abel Braga, assistants Ricardo Colbachini and Leomir de Souza also leave FC Lugano.

See the club’s announcement below:

FC Lugano announces that it has decided, after careful analysis of the situation, to exonerate Abel Braga from the role of coach of the main team immediately. The same decision was taken on assistants Ricardo Colbachini and Leomir de Souza.

The club would like to thank Abel, Ricardo and Leomir, who have always been very professional, for their excellent work and great effort.

At the same time, and until the announcement of the new coach, we confirm that Mattia Croci Torti will lead the management of the first team on an interim basis.