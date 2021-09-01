After victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul claims to have retired from boxing

One of the most talked about names in the world of combat sports today may have hung up. After beating former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last Sunday (29), Jake Paul went on social media and hinted that he would be retiring from professional boxing.

Without giving too much detail, Jake Paul used his official Twitter profile to announce his alleged retirement.

“Updated Status: Retired Boxer,” wrote youtuber.

Updated status: retired boxer — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

The possible early retirement goes completely against Jake Paul’s speech right after the victory over Tyron Woodley. At the press conference held after the fight, responding to a provocation by the Irish Conor McGregor, the youtuber said he had big fights ahead.

“We are on the way to many great fights. I’m also salivating because I’m just warming up”, said Paul at the time.

If he has actually retired, Jake Paul leaves his brief professional boxing career with four wins out of four fights. YouTuber faced streamer AnEsonGib, former basketball player Nate Robinson, former Bellator and ONE Championship champion Ben Askren, and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Just before facing Woodley, Paul published a list of his possible next opponents, which included names like Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman, Canelo Álvarez, Nick and Nate Diaz and even me brother Logan Paul.