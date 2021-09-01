Alagoas ends the second quarter with an 18.8% unemployment rate

The average unemployment rate in Alagoas was estimated at 18.8% in the second quarter of 2021, that is, almost one in five Alagoas of working age (14 years and over) was without a job in the months of April, May and June. In comparison with other federation units, Alagoas had the fourth highest unemployment rate, behind Pernambuco (21.6%), Bahia (19.7%) and Sergipe (19.1%). The data are from the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD Continuous) and were released this Tuesday (31) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In absolute numbers, unemployment reached 246,000 people in Alagoas in the 2nd quarter of 2021. The result did not show a statistically significant change in relation to the immediately previous quarter of 2021 (January, February and March), when unemployment reached 254 thousand people. In comparison with the second quarter of 2020, there was an increase in unemployment of approximately 25%.

The average real income from all jobs was estimated at R$1,652 in the second quarter, showing no significant variation compared to the second quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021. Estimated to be 1.060 million people in the second quarter of 2021, employed population increased by 155 thousand (17.2%) in relation to the same period of the previous year. In relation to the first quarter of this year, there was an increase of 42 thousand people, that is, a variation of 4.1%.

The number of employees with and without a formal contract grows – In the analysis of the occupation of the private sector, the PNADC estimated that the number of workers with a formal contract in the period from April to June 2021 increased by 30 thousand people (12.6%) compared to the same period of time in the previous year. However, in relation to the first three months of this year, the variation was -1.4%, configuring stability.

The growth trend was also observed among employees without a formal contract. Estimated at 154 thousand people, this group increased by 27 thousand people (21.8%) compared to the same period of the previous year, without, however, showing a statistically significant change.

significant compared to the first quarter of 2021.

In Brazil, unemployment drops to 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, but still reaches 14.4 million people – In Brazil, the unemployment rate dropped to 14.1% in the second quarter of this year, a reduction of 0.6 percentage points compared to the first quarter. Despite the decrease in the rate, the country still has 14.4 million people in line looking for a job.

This decline in the rate was influenced by the increase in the number of employed persons (87.8 million), which increased 2.5%, with over 2.1 million in the period. With that, the level of occupation rose 1.2 percentage points to 49.6%, which indicates, however, that less than half of the

working-age population is occupied in the country.

“The growth of occupation took place in various forms of work. Until then, we had been noticing increases in self-employment and unregistered employment, but little movement in formal employment. In the second quarter, however, there was a movement

positive, with a growth of 618 thousand more people in the contingent of employees with a formal contract”, explains the research analyst, Adriana Beringuy, analyzing the national panorama.

The number of employees with a formal contract in the private sector increased 2.1%, totaling 30.2 million in the second quarter of the year, compared to the previous one. In comparison with the same quarter of last year, the number was stable, but interrupted four successive quarters of declines. Occupancy also increased in the second quarter with a 3.4% increase in the number of employees in the private sector without a formal contract (10.0 million) compared to the previous quarter. Compared to the second quarter of last year, this contingent rose 16.0% or 1.4

million people.