Amazon starts official pre-sale of Nintendo Switch Lite in Brazil

In early July, Nintendo announced that it would officially start selling the Switch Lite in Brazil, just as it did with the standard Switch.

This week, Amazon Brazil listed the product on its website, indicating that the official launch will take place in October 1, 2021.

According to the store’s listing, the console can be purchased in colors: Coral, Turquoise and Yellow. The product has suggested price of BRL 1,899. Remember that retailers can also offer the product for other prices, including values ​​below the suggested.

Check out the offers from some of our partners: