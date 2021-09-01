Amazon starts official pre-sale of Nintendo Switch Lite in Brazil

Update (08/31/2021) – GS
In early July, Nintendo announced that it would officially start selling the Switch Lite in Brazil, just as it did with the standard Switch.
This week, Amazon Brazil listed the product on its website, indicating that the official launch will take place in October 1, 2021.
According to the store’s listing, the console can be purchased in colors: Coral, Turquoise and Yellow. The product has suggested price of BRL 1,899. Remember that retailers can also offer the product for other prices, including values below the suggested.
Original text – 06/07/2021
This week, Nintendo finally unveiled the new version of the Switch with OLED screen, which will hit the global market in October this year, with the exception of Brazil.
In addition to the unveiling of the new console, the Japanese giant also announced that the Switch Lite will finally go on sale officially at the Brazilian eShop in September this year.
Launched in 2019, the exclusively portable version of the console was sold in Brazilian stores at unofficial prices. Until then, Nintendo Brazil’s eShop only offered the traditional version of Switch.
According to the manufacturer’s initial information, the “official” Switch Lite will be available in colors: Coral, Turquoise and Yellow for the suggested price of R$ 1,899. Remember that stores that currently sell the product may offer it for lower amounts in any promotions.
The console pre-sale in the eShop should start soon.