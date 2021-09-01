Amazonas confirms 44 cases of rhabdomyolysis, known as ‘black urine disease’

The Amazon recorded on Tuesday (31) 11 more cases of rhabdomyolysis, a syndrome known as black urine disease. In total, the state already has 44 cases of the disease, 34 in the municipality of Itacoatiara, four in Silves, two in Manaus, two in Parintins, one in Caapirange and another in the city of Autazes.

The city of Itacoatiara, which concentrates the largest number of cases, has already registered one death caused by the disease.

According to the Foundation for Health Surveillance of Amazonas – Dr. Rosemary Costa Pinto (FVS-RCP), responsible for Health Surveillance in Amazonas, of the 11 new notifications of rhabdomyolysis cases, five are from Itacoatiara, four from Silves and two from Parintins.

“This Monday (30), 10 people are hospitalized, all from Itacoatiara and adults. The other patients were discharged from the hospital”, informed the FVS-RCP.

black urine disease

According to the Amazonas Health Surveillance Foundation – Dr. Rosemary Costa Pinto (FVS-RCP), rhabdomyolysis is a clinical-laboratory syndrome that results from muscle injury with the release of intracellular substances into the bloodstream.

“It usually occurs in healthy people, as a result of trauma, excessive physical activity, seizures, consumption of alcohol and other drugs, infections and ingestion of contaminated food, including fish. The clinical picture of the disease may include asymptomatic elevations of serum muscle enzymes (creatinine-phosphokinase – CPK)”, adds the Foundation.