Ambev opens more than 300 internship and trainee positions; see how to participate

Ambev opened, this Tuesday (31), registration for its internship, Internship, Representa and trainee programs. In all, there are more than 300 vacancies for new talent from all over Brazil. The vacancies are for positions in the areas of Finance, Technology, Business, Supply and Logistics.

According to the company, selection processes are online and candidates will have feedback at all stages. All three programs are open to a wide audience and there is no limit by college, course, age or level of English.

The Represent program is the only one with requirements. Vacancies are aimed at black and black students. The program is similar to the internship, but focuses on the accelerated career development of this target audience.

Regarding selection, there are news. The traditional logic test has been replaced by innovative and interactive games. And the video step became more flexible. Now, each person can choose whether or not to appear in the video.

And more: for the first time, the trainee will have vacancies in the logistics area. This track joins the other three career tracks in the areas of Business, Supply and Tech. It is noteworthy that Ambev offers English scholarships for those hired and other benefits, such as extra salary in the first month of the contract, mentoring, psychological support and financial and legal guidance.

Interested parties can register until September 17 at the company website.