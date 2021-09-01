Ambev opens more than 300 vacancies in its internship and trainee program; see requirements and practice areas

The beverage giant, Ambev, has already released its internship and trainee program in 2022, with more than 300 vacancies in the areas of finance, technology, business, supply and logistics. These are excellent opportunities for those who want to start a large company and have possibilities for professional growth.

Selections promoted by Ambev take place twice a year for trainees, one for each semester. Generally, they cover the areas of business, supply and tech. However, in this year of 2021, the range of opportunities for the logistics segment was opened.

Selection

The selection process is usually done blindly, that is, in a way that candidates are not evaluated based on age, course, gender, among others.

The stages of the process differ little between internship and trainee.

Internship at Ambev

Game Beyond Labels;

Dream Journey;

Day Challenge Online;

Admission.

Trainee at Ambev

Online Tests;

Online Interview;

Trainee Challenge;

Final Interview;

Admission.

How to apply?

Another important factor for internships and trainees at Ambev is related to program dates. The registrations, which will be online, have a different schedule. In the internship program, the registration period will be open until september 18th, having started on the 31st of August.

As for trainees, enrollment will only be until September 14th, that is, four days less than for the internship. Therefore, it is important to be aware of the dates so as not to miss deadlines.

To apply, it is necessary to access the specific page for trainee or internship and then click on “Apply for the vacancy”. The candidate will be redirected to a page where they can login through registration or using LinkedIn or Facebook accounts.

Then, just send the requested data and wait for the next steps to start the selection process.

Internship Represents

Within the selection process, there is a third way of vacancies, exclusively for students who declare themselves black.

To apply, it is the same process, having to enter the exclusive recruitment page for that audience.

Internship and Trainee Program Benefits

The main benefits offered by Ambev to interns and trainees are as follows: