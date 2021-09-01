Ambev will have 300 internship and trainee positions throughout Brazil; make your registration | Economy

Sophia Bernardes Ambev

Ambev opened a process to hire more than 300 internship and trainee positions throughout Brazil. Registration is open until the 14th of September and can be done online.

The position does not require knowledge in English to make the process more inclusive, in addition, it seeks professionals who dream big, have a collaborative profile and value diversity.

In 2020, the company launched the Representa program, exclusively for black and black students with English courses and scholarships, as well as extra salary in the first month of their contract, mentoring, psychological support and financial and legal guidance, among others.

We are looking for people who liven up our culture, who are not afraid to take risks, question and who dare to face the challenge of getting to know themselves, developing themselves and, together with our team, building a company that grows sustainably. We look for people who deliver the present, building and transforming the future. Diverse talents, eager to learn, connect and perform. That’s what makes our generation go beyond the labels”, comments Nathalya Crisanti, Ambev’s Attraction Manager, according to the JC Concursos website.

To participate in the selection processes for Ambev’s Internship, Trainee and Representa 2022 programs, simply access the website: www.ambev.com.br/carreiras/nossos-programas and register.

States with Vacancies: AC, AL, AM, AP, BA, CE, DF, ES, GO, MA, MG, MS, MT, PA, PB, PE, PI, PR, RJ, RN, RO, RR, RS, SC, SE, SP, TO