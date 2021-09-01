Analysts see MP for the railways legal framework as positive for Rumo, but there is an impasse between Congress and Executive

Section I to the private initiative of the West-East Integration Railway (Fiol). Photo: PPI/GOV

SAO PAULO – President Jair Bolsonaro’s edition of the Provisional Measure establishing the new legal framework for rail transport was celebrated by some market analysts, especially in relation to Rumo (RAIL3), but some issues remain on the radar.

As highlighted by Levante Ideias de Investimentos, the main change in the edition of the MP is the coexistence of the authorization regime with the model of concessions used today.

The authorization regime consists of a model where the private investor can remain with the project after the end of the contract period, becoming its new owner. Analysts at the company point out that the model is widely used in other industries, such as telecommunications and electricity and, in the case of now, it aims to reduce uncertainties for investors interested in entering the sector to build railways and take advantage of little-used stretches .

This is where the objective is to transform Rumo’s Malha Norte (formerly Ferronorte) extension into an authorization regime. Today, the stretch ends in Rondonópolis and would gain another stretch to reach Lucas do Rio Verde (MT).

But, in addition to this, other projects have already been presented to the ministry by potential investors, totaling R$ 20 billion.

XP highlights seeing the MP as positive to unlock new investments in railroads in Brazil, being positioned as a regulatory alternative for projects with visibility of demand.

Regarding the project to extend the railway network from Rumo de Rondonópolis to Lucas do Rio Verde, in the state of Mato Grosso (MT), analysts believe that the MP does not interfere with the rite at the state level underway by the company because this is a project intrastate (starting and ending within the state itself).

The MP refers to the 2011 law (Federal Traffic System) which grants federal jurisdiction only to interstate, interregional and international railroads.

“Finally, we see an additional reading of increased legal certainty for the state model of Authorization, as it grants the states competence to grant a railway that does not fall within the 2011 law (as we understand to be the case for the railway network extension from Rumo to Lucas do Rio Verde [LRV]). We see the publication of the MP as positive for the continuity of Rumo’s plans to obtain state authorization for LRV (already underway with the government of Mato Grosso)”, they point out.

Credit Suisse points out that this is an important milestone for a faster development of the country’s railway network. For analysts, the news is positive for Rumo, which now has one more option to extend the north network to Lucas do Rio Verde. The MP is effective immediately and valid for 60 days, with the possibility of being extended for another 60 days. In order for it to become law, the MP has to be voted on in Congress by the end of the year, and may still undergo changes.

Analysts assess that an authorization can be granted after the MP is voted to avoid legal risks. Thus, the practical effect of the MP would be to accelerate the vote in Congress given the deadline.

The Swiss bank also mentions that, without this regulatory design, federal highways could only be built under a concession regime, in which the government is responsible for preparing the entire project, structuring it and auctioning it via concession. Under this regime, assets are returnable to the government at the end of the concession and subject to regulation by the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), with mandatory investments and a cap price, as well as the right to economic rebalancing of the contract.

Under the new regime, companies can bring projects to the government at any time (with the respective environmental, urban and technical studies). And under the authorization regime, assets are not returned to the government, there is no economic rebalancing or tariff cap, and the contract is limited to 99 years, and may be extended for the same period of time.

“The news is good for Rumo, which can now ask for authorization to extend the northern network of Lucas do Rio Verde. It is a project that the company has been studying for years and that significantly increases the company’s competitiveness in Mato Grosso, and could be transformational”, they assess.

However, analysts are pondering that such a project should not be operational until 2027 and that the MP may still undergo changes in Congress, also believing that Rumo will only seek an authorization after the final project is approved. The Swiss bank has a buy recommendation for Rumo’s share with a target price of R$25, which corresponds to a potential increase of 32.6% over Monday’s closing.

Congressional impasse

On the subject of Congress, it is worth noting that, with support even from members of the Bolsonaro government support base, the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE) Tuesday approved a request for the President of Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM -MG), return to the government the provisional measure that instituted the new legal framework for the sector.

Parliamentarians argue that, instead of allowing the MP edited the day before to be processed, Pacheco refuses it and uses the Senate’s own regulatory framework proposal, which they say is ready for voting, in the House’s plenary.

Senators will reinforce the request in Tuesday’s plenary session. Sought out by Reuters, the press office of the president of the Congress and the Senate did not immediately respond on how to proceed with the request.

Senator Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT) told Reuters that one of the controversial points foreseen in the provisional measure is that railway concessions would be under the responsibility of the federal government. He pointed out that in the Senate’s project, the regional entities are competent to grant authorizations for the undertakings.

“Our country is federative, each unit has its autonomy. The greatest authority in the municipalities is not the president, it is the mayor”, he pointed out, who is also the leader of the Vanguarda parliamentary bloc, which includes parties from the so-called centrão.

During the CAE meeting, Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), the project’s rapporteur, said he was surprised by the solution via MP. According to him, although he stressed that he belongs to the PT, the opposition party to the government, his opinion was discussed with members of the Executive and that the text is comprehensive and does not only contemplate the “train lobby”.

“We are going to work with President Rodrigo, who will certainly know how to act correctly and correctly in this process, and eventually even convince the government that putting the project through the process is better,” he said in the collegiate.

Reuters highlights that, although it is possible for the President of Congress to return an MP to the Executive, this has occurred very few times to date throughout the New Republic’s governments and this act tends to cause strain on the relationship between the parliamentarian and the President.

BBI sees delay in Lucas do Rio Verde project

Furthermore, before CAE approved the request for the MP to be returned, Bradesco BBI had pointed out that the new Provisional Measure could delay the Lucas do Rio Verde project.

Analysts highlighted that the project is at the center of the dispute between the federal government and the government of the State of Mato Grosso.

This is because the Rondonópolis – Lucas do Rio Verde branch was part of Rumo’s North Network, but in 2010 the former controllers of América Latina Logística (ALL) returned this section to ANTT, a federal autarchy. “In our view, based on

in the provisional measure, Lucas do Rio Verde could be classified as a federal project, since it was part of the North Network. We also recognize that this project is not listed in the Investment Partnership Program (PPI) or in the Brazilian Logistics Plan 2035, which could argue that it could be regulated by the State of Mato Grosso”, they point out.

If this scenario is confirmed, analysts estimate that the approval of the Lucas do Rio Verde da Rumo project could be postponed to the beginning of 2022. This is because, in the first place, the federal government can keep Ferrogrão as a priority project in the railway sector. Second, Rumo may need to submit this proposal to the Ministry of Infrastructure. Finally, the company may also prefer to wait and see whether this interim measure becomes law in the next 120 days, or whether Congress will wait for it to expire. “We also note that the Federal Government can delegate this project to the state of Mato Grosso, solving this situation faster than expected”, they point out.

For analysts, the Lucas do Rio Verde project, regulated by the Mato Grosso state government, seems to be the most attractive alternative in terms of return to Rumo, as it is valid for 45 years and can be renewed for an equal period.

“Authorization to build this railway will be granted to the company that: 1) is able to complete the construction more quickly, 2) has the greatest capacity, and 3) has the greatest geographic coverage. In the federal case, the project can be auctioned if two or more companies show interest in Lucas do Rio Verde’s project”, they point out. BBI continues with a purchase recommendation for Toward with a target price for 2022 based on the discounted cash flow model of

R$27, with the target price not incorporating the project.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

