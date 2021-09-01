André Rizek makes ‘random list’ and points out greatest team, idol and mistake in Corinthians history

Day of cake at Corinthians! Timão turns 111 years old this Wednesday with the expectation of better days after the hiring weight reinforcements such as Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Willian, and aiming for new names in the market like defender David Luiz.







In view of the club’s anniversary, journalist André Rizek decided to list the main highlights, in his own perception, of the club during that time. He has the biggest idol, the biggest coach, but he also has the biggest mistake. Plus, there’s so much more.

In the comments many followers agreed or corneted. There were people who joked that the biggest debt would come in 2021 with the new hires. Rizek laughed and said “indeed”

See the list:

Corinthians 111 years. Random List.

Players: Socrates and Rivellino.

Best team: 1999.

Idolatry: Grandson

Technician: Tite.

Winners: Marcelinho and Cassio.

Goalkeepers: Cassio the most important, Dida the most absurd.

Biggest achievement: Worlds 2012

Biggest moment: Democracy 82/83.

Most incredible days: 1976 and Japanese invasions.

Biggest mistake: entering police pages with MSI money.

A president: Vicente Matheus.

The biggest signing: Ronaldo Fenômeno.

One goal: Basil 1977.