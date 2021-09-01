Andressa Urach reveals her son’s name and says: ‘I wanted Bolsonaro’

Andressa Urach revealed the name of her second child, the result of her relationship with Thiago Lopes, and said that she would like the child to be named Bolsonaro, in honor of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). However, at the request of his firstborn, Arthur, the baby will be named Léon.

“I wanted Leão, lion of the jungle, but Thiago wouldn’t let me. [León] It means brave as a lion, so he almost became a lion,” he said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

In the recording, the model, who recently broke ties with the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, affirmed that both she and Lopes are “accepted scholarship holders”, and took the opportunity to clarify a controversial statement by her husband, who emphasized not having given a “weakening ” and that, therefore, the couple’s first child will be male and not female.

“We are assumed pocketnaristas. Thiago played a joke and, in the end, wow, some people didn’t understand. Result of the story, talking about the baby’s name, since we’ve reached this point, I wanted it to be called Bolsonaro,” he said.

The “joke” quoted by Andressa Urach was made by Thiago Lopes when the model announced that she is pregnant. At the time, he declared: “I didn’t give up, he’s going to be born a boy!”

The term “weakened” used by Lopes is the same one already mentioned by Jair Bolsonaro, when he was still a federal deputy linked to the center, who, when talking about his youngest daughter, Laura, the only woman among his five children, he stated that the heiress it was the result of a “weakened”.

According to Thiago Lopes, people “confused failure with failure”. “I didn’t call anyone a loser, I didn’t say that females are a loser. Weakened was in another sense,” he added.