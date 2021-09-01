Anitta appears unrecognizable after being made up by a professional from the Kardashians team | celebrities



Anitta is produced by the Kardashians’ makeup artist and appears unrecognizable – Internet Reproduction

Rio – Anitta posted on Instagram, last Monday night, a photo in which she appears practically cosplaying Kim Kardashian. In the photo caption, the singer said that she was produced by Ariel Tejada, makeup artist who is part of the Kardashians team, to participate in an event in Los Angeles.

“No filter, just the magic of Ariel’s makeup,” wrote Anitta, who ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter, in the photo caption. Fans praised Anitta and Khloe Kardashian was one of the famous people to enjoy the singer’s photos. Many fans said that Anitta is even better now that she is living abroad.