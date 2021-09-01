Anitta appears unrecognizable after being made up by a professional from the Kardashians team | celebrities

Anitta is produced by the makeup artist of the Kardashians and appears unrecognizableInternet Playback
Posted 31/08/2021 09:04 | Updated 08/31/2021 09:10 AM
Rio – Anitta posted on Instagram, last Monday night, a photo in which she appears practically cosplaying Kim Kardashian. In the photo caption, the singer said that she was produced by Ariel Tejada, makeup artist who is part of the Kardashians team, to participate in an event in Los Angeles.
“No filter, just the magic of Ariel’s makeup,” wrote Anitta, who ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter, in the photo caption. Fans praised Anitta and Khloe Kardashian was one of the famous people to enjoy the singer’s photos. Many fans said that Anitta is even better now that she is living abroad.
Kim Kardashian and Anitta Fragmented pic.twitter.com/drLF9tSoL0
— Gabriel (@BielFontainha) August 31, 2021
The outbreak! Singer Anitta was makeup today by Ariel Tejada, an amazing makeup artist and close friend of Kylie Jenner.
He’s also been on Kylie’s team for a few years now. Will they come there? pic.twitter.com/PgHgd2BENR
— Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) August 31, 2021
Anitta’s Impact after being made up with the same makeup artist as the kardashians, no one above her. pic.twitter.com/6iE0Hll2zS
— αlisson. (@alisonitter) August 31, 2021
this is the best phase of anitta, it hit the face and it’s far from Brazil pic.twitter.com/iBYbN4Xh8W
— Andrew (@andreariell) August 31, 2021
Khloe Kardashian liked Anitta’s latest Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/QKVTnh2pwR
— Rede Anitta (@RedeAnittaBRs) August 31, 2021