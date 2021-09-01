Anitta comments on photo by Gabriel David and Giovanna Lancellotti

Anitta is Gabriel David’s ex, Giovanna Lancellotti’s current boyfriend (Photo: Reproduction)

Giovanna Lancellotti took over the relationship with Gabriel David this Tuesday (31). The actress posted on Instagram several photos of the couple during their trip to Egypt. Anitta, who is the entrepreneur’s ex, commented on the publication. She sent out several applause emojis (see below).

Fans soon noticed. “Mature, my father,” praised a follower. Another wrote: “Mass. Female evolution.” “Blessed, you’re blessed” and “I’m very happy. I still give tips for ex-lovers and boyfriends to my friends” were some of the comments. Anitta and Gabriel had a brief relationship early last year.

In the post, Giovanna wrote: Slowly arrived, conquered and made a home. With the sincerity of being. No game or riddle. I let it flow. What a hit! I didn’t even know it was so good to love like this. It was the gift thatthat the moon brought for me. I love you.” Gabriel David replied, “And it’s not that it all makes more sense now. Love you”.

In addition to Anitta, the most famous congratulated the couple. “Aaaaah, they are very happy! Beautiful”, wrote Bruna Marquezine. “Be very, very, very happy! I love you,” said Enzo Celulari, Gabriel’s longtime friend. Yanna Lavigne was another to comment: “Happy for you, friend. That’s it.” Thais Fersoza commented: “The time is right. That’s it, beauty. Happy for you!” Rafael Zulu published: “I’ve already said what I think about this, right? I’m really happy.” Marina Ruy Barbosa also made a point of leaving her message: “What love! Good to see you happy and loving”.

The actress Thais Müller, daughter of Anderson Müller, who is Gabriel’s brother, celebrated: “Aaaaaah, now we can post all the photos??? Hahahaha It’s beautiful to follow this love! Too happy with you in the family, Giiii”. Anderson and Gabriel are children of Anísio Abraham David, honorary president of the Beija-Flor samba school in Nilópolis.

This Monday (30), Giovanna showed their dinner at a luxury hotel overlooking the Nile River and rates starting at R$1,350.

