Anitta is produced by Kardashians makeup artist and fans are amazed

The singer Anitta caused euphoria on social networks this Monday (30) by appearing similar to an American businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian. The owner of the hit Girl From Rio was produced by Ariel Tejada, family makeup artist Kardashian/Jenner.

At dawn this Tuesday (31) the Brazilian singer was among the most talked about issues on Twitter along with Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

“No filter, just the magic of Ariel’s makeup”, wrote the Brazilian artist in English.

On social networks, fans praised the singer’s beauty, and made a point of comparing them with the Kardashians: “What wonderful makeup is this Anitta!? Made by the makeup artist of the Kardashians too, right, she was the Kardashian herself lost!”, said a fan of the singer. “People the make-up artist of the kardashians rocked a lot in this make of anitta”, reacted another. “Anitta being made up by Ariel makeup artist of the Kardashians… this one won and won a lot”, wrote a netizen.

“Anitta made up by the make-up artist of the kardashians jenner, you can say what you want but she’s reached a fucking high level, she’s very talented, has a goal, and she sure has achieved more than I imagined”

Anitta with Kylie Jenner’s makeup artist and she just looked like the Kardashians. PERFECTAAAA pic.twitter.com/lWeJa11GDi — Neiva 🐍 (@jbneiva_) August 30, 2021

beauty and appearance

Recently, the singer Anitta gave an interview to the American magazine bustle. At the time, the famous woman talked about Brazilian beauty and said that what really matters in people is what they feel inside:

“I understand that many people will say I’m wrong and that Brazilians are referring to physical beauty. But we really believe that how you feel inside is how people will see you physically. We don’t really care what people are going to do. We just want to feel the happiness inside of us and not pretend we’re cool,” she said.

musical maturity

Still about Anitta, the singer recently posed for the magazine Sports Illustrated and talked about his musical maturity and the reviews he receives: “I Think [você só precisa] stop thinking too much. Sometimes think too much. If you think it looks amazing, it will look amazing. It’s all a matter of mentality,” she began.

Then, the artist reinforced the importance of loving yourself every day: “If I don’t think amazing things about myself, who’s going to do it? So, I decided to be that person who praises me. And that’s it. I don’t need other people to embrace my beauty or my personality. I will be the one who finds this amazing. I think we need to be the first to love who we are,” she opined.