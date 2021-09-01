Anticipation of the 2nd dose may leave 3 ml without AstraZeneca in September

By shortening the interval between AstraZeneca vaccines, the Ministry of Health runs the risk of leaving at least 3 million people with the second dose late in September. Some states have asked the federal government to send new batches for the beginning of the anticipation, but the office of the folder says that the answer depends on guidelines that have not yet been released.

To stop the advance of the delta variant of the new coronavirus, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced last week that as of September 15th, the interval between the doses of vaccines by Pfizer and AstraZeneca, now 12 weeks, will fall for 8 weeks, like in the UK.

The news is especially good for 4.4 million Brazilians, who would receive the second dose of AstraZeneca only in October. With the change, they will be able to order the second injection in September.

The problem is that 17.8 million Brazilians complete the 12-week immunization cycle with the vaccine in the same month and will also need the second dose in September.

These 22.2 million doses needed to complete the immunization this month is well above the 18 million deliveries provided for by Fiocruz and the stock of just over 1.1 million in the states, according to responses from the Health Secretariats of the 27 federative units to the UOL.

The lack of doses could be even greater and go from 3.2 million to 9.1 million if the federal government is right, which expects to receive from Fiocruz no more than 12 million doses this month, that is, about 6 million less than predicted by the laboratory itself.

Last month, a report from UOL already warned of the possibility of missing 3.1 million doses of AstraZeneca in August and September considering the 12 weeks between doses. With the shorter interval, the scenario will not only be worse because Fiocruz has extended its delivery forecast for this month.

States charge vaccines

Some states that oppose the federal government have charged the delivery of additional vaccines. Rio Grande do Sul states that the second dose of AstraZeneca was distributed “in sufficient quantity and timeframe to meet the 12-week interval in the application”.

“More information on availability of doses should be sought from the Ministry of Health,” he said in a statement.

The secretary of Bahia stated that, “although the Ministry of Health has announced the anticipation of the second dose from 12 to 8 weeks, the decision has not yet been carried out”. “The reduction [do prazo] would imply extra shipments, which has not happened so far.”

São Paulo, on the other hand, claims that it is “crucial for the federal government to regularly send quantities of all immunization agents for the continuity of immunization and completion of the vaccination schedules”.

The state has asked the Ministry of Health for more vaccines to bring the second dose of Pfizer and AstraZeneca up to eight weeks after the first.”

The government of Rio de Janeiro, a federal ally, is preparing for the lack of doses. The state was the only one that published a technical note authorizing “the interchangeability of vaccines if the state of Rio de Janeiro does not receive enough doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca immunizing agent to complete the vaccination schedule for those who have already received the first dose”.

In that case, these people can receive the second dose with the immunizer from Pfizer.”

The Ministry of Health expects to distribute 44.5 million doses of Pfizer in September.

The other federative units have denied their intention to replace AstraZeneca with Pfizer until the Ministry of Health gives the approval. Asked when and how it intends to acquire and distribute the anticipated doses for September, the Ministry of Health’s press office said it “is working on a technical note that will be released soon”.

Does second dose work after 3 months?

The delay may reduce the chances of the human body producing the antibodies in the amount expected by laboratories after complete immunization, according to experts.

“The individual will not lose the immunity constituted after the first dose,” he said in May to UOL Isabella Ballalai, vice president of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations). “The second dose is a booster, a way to stimulate the body to produce even more antibodies.”

“But just testing these people to see if this will happen,” says Noaldo Lucena, an infectologist at the Manaus Tropical Medicine Foundation. “The package insert recommends giving the second injection of AstraZeneca in no more than three months.”

Out of deadlines, it is not possible to guarantee efficient immunization, since no vaccine is 100% effective even following the package insert.”

Noaldo Lucena, infectious disease