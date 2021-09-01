Arthur Pires, Tutu, is hospitalized with Covid-19 and reassures fans

Arthur Pires, O tutu, who participates in the program ‘Women’ gives Regina Volpato and also the ‘Gossip There’, all of Gazette TV, contracted Covid-19. At 27 years old, he is admitted to a hospital in São Paulo.

The website Who sought the advice of Gazette TV and the São Paulo broadcaster gave the following statement: “He left the ICU and is in his room, under observation. There is still no forecast of high”, said the note.

Journalist and presenter Fefito, according to Who, signed the text that was on social media about the presenter’s health status: “Over the last few days, Tutu has constantly improved. Supplemental oxygenation has been gradually reduced and he even uses a thinner auxiliary respirator”, says the note.

Arthur, in turn, used the social network to reassure fans: “Thank you all for the positive messages, wishing me my recovery. I’m getting better every day. I am still using a nasal catheter, but it is becoming less necessary. My body evolves positively with each passing day. I reinforce the thanks and all the positive messages I’m getting. It was, and still is, extremely important all this love I’m receiving. Love you”, reassured.

tutu, as he is also known, added that his cousin Isabel is also hospitalized with Covid-19. “Good night guys, how are you? Unfortunately my cousin Isabel Maria da Silva was intubated after testing positive for Covid-19. Please pray for her improvement!”, he requested.

INTERNED TREMENDOUS

Erasmus Carlos, also known as Tremendão, is hospitalized at the age of 80 with Covid-19. The artist’s office immediately tried to reassure the artist’s thousands of fans.

“We would like to inform you that Erasmo Carlos had to be hospitalized to continue treating covid-19. He is under observation and taking all the care he needs to overcome the disease. We are very grateful for the support, prayers and affection of all our friends. Keep vibrating positive”, says the note.

