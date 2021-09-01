Arthur Sales’s sale goes beyond the U$ 3 million reported and the portal points out the biggest jackpot for Vasco

This Tuesday (31), Vasco completed the transfer of one of his jewels from the base. Striker Arthur Sales, 19, will play for Lommel SK (BEL), a club that is part of Grupo City, which has several teams around the world. The player came to act in ten matches for the professional, in the current season, five of them, for the series B of the Brazilian Championship.









However, the information that began to circulate on Tuesday pointed to a negotiation involving 3 million dollars (R$ 15.4 million) for 80% of the athlete’s economic rights. However, according to an investigation by the portal Papo na Colina, it was found that, in fact, the transaction was for the value of 3 million euros, something around 18 million reais.

The player was already in the crosshairs of Paphos, a club from Cyprus, which presented a proposal of R$ 8 million to sign the young promise, however, the Giant of the Hill refused the offer. The last time Arthur took the field wearing the Cruz-Maltino mantle was on July 28, when he entered the second half of the 2-0 defeat by São Paulo, in the Copa do Brasil.

Lommel has already announced the player on their social networks and it fell to Vasco, a loving farewell to his offspring: “The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama wishes the athlete luck in his new challenge, with the certainty that “Raiz Vasco” will continue We hope that another child’s heart shines in European football! Good luck, Arthur!”, declared the club in an official statement.