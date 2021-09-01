Assault in Araçatuba: Gate finds 93 explosives spread by criminals who attacked banks | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

The artifacts were found on the streets, on banks, in abandoned cars between Gabriel Monteiro and Bilac, and also in a truck left by the group near bank branches. Check below:

32 artifacts on the streets

29 artifacts on abandoned truck

13 artifacts left at Banco do Brasil

19 artifacts found in abandoned cars in Bilac

70 emulsion cartridges in the truck

According to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), Gate teams detonate 100 kilos of remaining explosive devices in a sanitary landfill in the Água Branca neighborhood (see the detonation video below).

Gate destroys explosives spread by gang in Araçatuba

Only in the central streets of Araçatuba 32 explosives were found. In the truck abandoned by the criminals there were 29 artifacts and 70 emulsion cartridges (explosive material used to produce bombs).

Due to the use of large amounts of explosives, the Federal Police may investigate the case as a crime of terrorism.

2 out of 5 Explosives and emulsion bananas were seized in a truck left by a gang attacking banks in Araçatuba — Photo: Police/Disclosure Explosives and emulsion bananas were seized in a truck left by a gang attacking banks in Araçatuba — Photo: Police/Publishing

Gate officers gathered this morning to carry out a sweep of downtown Araçatuba. Objective is to find out if there are more explosives left by the group. Due to the action, trade in the region was closed on Tuesday (31).

Classes were also suspended and public transport had changed the route of buses to prevent people from circulating in the center.

3 out of 5 Gate uses robot to handle explosives seized in Araçatuba — Photo: Reproduction Gate uses robot to handle explosives seized in Araçatuba — Photo: Reproduction

A suspect of involvement in the attack on three bank branches in Araçatuba was arrested in Campinas (SP), 450 kilometers away from the mega-robbery in northwestern São Paulo, on Monday night.

VIDEO: Explosion sound is recorded in Araçatuba, SP

According to the Federal Police, he was detained by officers from the Specialized Criminal Investigations Division (DEIC) and sent to the Federal Police headquarters in Araçatuba. The PF took over the investigation of the crime for involving banks (Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal) linked to the federal government.

The man is the fourth person arrested during the investigation. A suspect arrested, also on Monday, was heard and released. A couple remains arrested on suspicion of involvement in the crime.

Gate seizes almost 100 explosives after attacking banks in Araçatuba — Photo: Reproduction

At least 20 criminals participated in the action in the interior of São Paulo, which resulted in three deaths and five injuries, one of them in a very serious condition after having his feet amputated after being hit by an explosive.

Terror in Araçatuba: find out about the mega-robbery on bank branches

The gang arrived in the central region of Araçatuba around midnight on Monday and gave up residents. They were used as “human shield” over cars. A man forced to hold on to the hood of a car reported a moment of panic.

Vehicles were burned in various parts of the city and region to prevent the arrival of the police. Drones were also used by the gang to monitor the actions of the Military Police.

4 out of 5 Criminals made ‘human shield’ with residents of Araçatuba (SP) — Photo: Personal archive Criminals made ‘human shield’ with residents of Araçatuba (SP) — Photo: Personal archive

Escape and searches for criminals

Two bank branches were robbed. In one of them, which functions as a regional treasury, criminals had access to the underground vault. In the other, the gang attacked the ATMs. The third agency was just damaged. The amount taken was not disclosed.

Federal Police takes over investigations in Araçatuba; suspect is arrested in Campinas

After attacking bank branches and exchanging shots with the Military Police, the criminals fled towards the Engenheiro Taveira neighborhood, where they also stole vehicles from residents.

During the criminal action with shots and explosions, which lasted two hours, two residents and one of the gang members were shot dead. Five men were also injured during the mega-robbery. All were taken to Santa Casa de Araçatuba, including the young man who had his feet amputated after approaching the explosive.

Of the five patients, two are under police escort. That is, they are considered suspected of participating in the action.

Cars used by criminals during mega-robbery are found abandoned in the woods

Civil, military and federal police searched the criminals throughout Monday afternoon. In a forest located between the municipalities of Bilac and Gabriel Monteiro (SP), seven cars used by the gang were found.

According to the Military Police, a vehicle with passenger glass adapted for shots to be fired was found.

“The vehicle is large. Possibly they left a .50 caliber, which is a weapon of war, attached to a tripod. The hole serves to put the gun barrel to the outside. The bad guys can shoot the inside one. They are protected because the vehicle is armored. We found .50, .762, and .556 ammunition,” said Captain Alexandre Tropaldi.

An abandoned bus with gasoline drums was also found near the Glicério (SP) tollbooth. The suspicion is that the fuel was used by criminals to set fire to vehicles on the Marechal Rondon Highway.

5 out of 5 Bandits made a hole in the glass to place a rifle in Araçatuba — Photo: Personal archive Bandits made a hole in the glass to place a rifle in Araçatuba — Photo: Personal archive

See more news from the region at G1 Rio Preto and Araçatuba

VIDEOS: see images of the attack on banks in Araçatuba