Atlético de Madrid hits Griezmann’s return on loan until June 2022

On the last day of the craziest transfer window in history, the Madrid’s athletic hit the return of an old acquaintance: Antoine Griezmann.

The French, who defended the Barcelona in the last two seasons, it arrives on loan until June 2022 with an option to buy 40 million euros, about R$ 244 million.

At first, João Félix was reported as a possible name involved in the deal. However, Portuguese will not be part of the transaction.

Griezmann will wear the mattress shirt again after two seasons. In 2019, for 120 million euros, the French attacking midfielder was bought by Barcelona.

But, at Camp Nou, he never managed to repeat the great performances he had at the athletic. At the end of the bond, it can be repurchased by the club in the Spanish capital for three times less than the amount sold.

Even though he is French, Griezmann started his career in Spanish football. The player’s first club was the real society, where he worked for five seasons in the professional team.

Griezmann celebrates goal against Getafe Getty Images

In the 2014-15 season, he arrived at Atlético de Madrid, the club he excelled at being led by Diego Simeone. For the Madrid club, he won the Europa League and was named the third best player in the world.

With the Frenchman’s departure, Barça intends to sign Dutch striker Luuk de Jong, from Seville, on loan, to replace it, as sources told the ESPN.