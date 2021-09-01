Atletico Madrid hits Griezmann return | spanish football

The movements on the last day of the transfer window continue to stir important names in the European market. This Tuesday, Atletico Madrid hit the return of Antoine Griezmann.

The agreement with Barcelona is for a loan until June 2022, with a purchase option for 40 million euros (approximately R$ 244 million). João Félix, reported as a possible bargaining chip with the Catalan club, was not involved in the deal.

1 of 2 griezmann, athletic from madrid x juventus — Photo: REUTERS/Sergio Perez griezmann, athletic from madrid x juventus — Photo: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

The French striker is 30 years old and has played the last two seasons for Barcelona, ​​where he hasn’t repeated the success of Atlético’s days – with the Europa League title and election as the third best player in the world. It was bought for 120 million euros (the value of the severance pay) in June 2019 and had left a good part of the fans angry.

World Cup champion with the French national team in 2018, Griezmann has been active in Spanish football since the beginning of his professional career. He played for Real Sociedad for five seasons before joining Atlético in 2014/15. Commanded by Diego Simeone, he scored 257 and scored 133 goals. At Barça, there were 102 matches and 35 balls in the net.

2 of 2 Griezmann failed to repeat success at Barcelona — Photo: Reuters Griezmann failed to repeat success at Barcelona — Photo: Reuters

Barcelona, ​​who sold Brazilian right-back Emerson to Tottenham, had trouble meeting the Spanish League financial fair play limit – which even caused Messi to leave. To enroll Agüero, for example, the club reduced the salaries of Busquets and Jordi Alba.