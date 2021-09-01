Atletico Madrid hits the return of Griezmann, who leaves Barcelona after two years

The bomb of the last day of the European transfer window could have been Mbappé’s arrival at Real Madrid, but the thing didn’t come out. However, another French striker staged a grand transfer: Antoine Griezmann returned to Atlético Madrid. The deal is closed and only official confirmation remains, which should take place in the next few hours.

After two years at Barcelona, ​​Griezmann hit Atleti on a one-season loan. The capital club will still have the option of making the transfer definitive with a call option clause valued at 40 million euros. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the player would already have an agreement with the colchoneros to close a two-year contract at the end of the loan.

Hired by the weight of gold in 2019 – Barça spent 120 million euros to get him out of Atleti – Griezmann never made it to the Catalan team. In all, there were 102 matches and 35 goals with the Blaugrana shirt.

For Atleti, the Frenchman played 257 matches in the five years he spent in the Spanish capital, between 2014 and 2019. He scored 133 goals in the period and won a Spanish Super Cup, a Europa League and a UEFA Super Cup with Atleti.