Atltico de Madrid announces the return of Griezmann, on loan from Barcelona

Griezmann is with the French national team for the match against Bosnia-Herzegovina, for the qualifiers (Photo: Franck Fife/AFP)

Atltico de Madrid confirmed the recent speculations. On Tuesday night, the Spanish team announced the return of Antoine Griezmann to its squad. The player arrives on a one-year loan, with the option of extending one more season, lent by Barcelona.

The 30-year-old French striker’s first spell at the club began in 2014. There, he played 257 games, gave 50 assists and scored 133 goals, making him the fifth highest scorer in the history of the Atltico.

With the status of one of the best players in world football, Griezmann arrived at Barcelona in 2019 for approximately 130 million euros (793.5 million reais at the current rate). However, he did not manage to have the same prominence in the Catal team that he had in Madrid. For Braa, he made 102 matches and scored 35 goals.

Allied to that, weighed the terrible financial moment that Barcelona is going through. As the Frenchman had one of the highest salaries in the cast and was not yielding as expected, a loan agreement was welcomed.

”A world-class player returns to our club, who is among the most unbalanced football players in the football scene,” celebrated Atltico through a statement.