Atltico de Madrid announces the return of Griezmann, on loan from Barcelona

Atltico de Madrid confirmed the recent speculations. On Tuesday night, the Spanish team announced the return of Antoine Griezmann to its squad. The player arrives on a one-year loan, with the option of extending one more season, lent by Barcelona.
The 30-year-old French striker’s first spell at the club began in 2014. There, he played 257 games, gave 50 assists and scored 133 goals, making him the fifth highest scorer in the history of the Atltico.
Allied to that, weighed the terrible financial moment that Barcelona is going through. As the Frenchman had one of the highest salaries in the cast and was not yielding as expected, a loan agreement was welcomed.
”A world-class player returns to our club, who is among the most unbalanced football players in the football scene,” celebrated Atltico through a statement.