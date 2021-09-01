Atltico makes a deal with Ava for the purchase of Guga; see details

O athletic announced this Wednesday (1/9) that it has made an agreement with the ava to end the fight between clubs over the purchase of right-back Guga, which took place in December 2018 for about BRL 8 million for 75% of the economic rights. The Santa Catarina club still has 25% of the ‘pass’.
According to Galo, the amount claimed by the Ava at the CBF’s National Chamber Resolutions and Disputes (CNRD), updated and plus a fine, was higher than BRL 2 million.
Under the agreement, which has already been ratified, the Atltico will pay BRL 1.3 million to the Santa Catarina club, as follows: a portion of BRL 500 thousand, already filed on August 15; and the remainder, in 16 monthly installments of BRL 50 thousand, from September.
Guga stood out in Serie B of the 2018 Brazilian Championship and was acquired at the end of that season by Galo. The Minas Gerais club made the purchase for around R$ 8 million. The young athlete performed in January 2019 at Cidade do Galo. He signed a contract that runs until 2023.
In all, Guga has 102 games with Atltico’s shirt, with two goals scored and eight assists, according to the website’s numbers. ogol. As a 23-year-old young man with great potential, the full-back has drawn the attention of European football. He’s been close to Spartak Moscow, from Russia, but the deal didn’t happen.
