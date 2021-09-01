Azul leaves the leadership to 3rd place in the domestic market, which grew in July – AEROFLAP

According to air transport data for the month of July this year (click on the link to access), released this Tuesday (31) by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), the demand and supply of domestic flights registered in July this year showed retraction compared to the same period in 2019, of 23.6% and 22.1%, respectively.

In July 2021, more than 5.8 million passengers were transported in the domestic market, a number 31.3% lower than the total registered in the same period of 2019.

As we can see in the infographic above, GOL and LATAM ended the month tied, in the 1st and 2nd place, respectively, while Azul, until then the leader, continues to touch the market share competitors, but in 3rd position.

The companies’ average occupancy rate was 82.8%, a good index, which helps in the market’s recovery. GOL had the highest occupancy rate of its aircraft, with 84.5%, followed by Azul with 83%, and LATAM, with 82.1%.

The newcomer Itapemirim had an average occupancy of 30% of its flights in July, recording a 0.2% share in the aviation market, lower than that of VoePass, which recorded an average occupancy of 74.9% and a share of 0. 3%.

LATAM was the company that had the biggest growth in demand for flights in the last 12 months, recording a 417% increase, followed by Azul with a 269% increase in demand.

International Flights

In the international market, considering factors such as closing borders and restricting travel to tourism, indicators also remain under retraction. Passenger demand in the seventh month of the year was 80.3% lower than in 2019. The drop in supply was 65.1%.

The comparison of these indicators with the same period of 2019 has been carried out considering that aviation was not under the impact of the pandemic caused by Covid-19, which has affected air transport for at least 17 months.

Access the following link to consult the Air Transport Demand and Supply data for July 2021 and the entire historical series: https://bit.ly/3sNFBBo.