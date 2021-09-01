Azul’s plane with Mickey’s paint comes off the ground for the first time

Azul’s first plane decorated for the partnership with Walt Disney has already taken to the skies this morning (31), in its first test flight.

Clément Alloing’s photo





Future registration PR-YSH, but still flying with provisional registration F-WWDY, the jet took off this morning from Toulouse, where the Airbus factory is located, for a test flight of just over two hours along the Atlantic coast of France . The aircraft is Azul’s first with a painting depicting Walt Disney World and comes with Mickey in the vertical stabilizer.

The colors and decoration of the first plane are connected with the pants of Mickey Mouse, the mouse and Disney “owner”, in addition to having the smile of the mouse on the front, and its design on the tail. All the details were captured by partner photographer Clément Alloing, who also revealed the aircraft’s baptismal name: “Mickey Mouse in the clouds”.

Picture of Clement Alloing

The aircraft is the first A320neo that Azul will receive after a year, and the last, with registration PR-YSG, was delivered in September of last year, after another delivery hiatus due to the pandemic.

As informed by the company, other aircraft will receive painting alluding to the partnership with Walt Disney, this year in which the entertainment giant completes 50 years since the opening of its first amusement park.

Clément Alloing’s photo

Test flight path © RadarBox



