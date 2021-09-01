Barcelona ends ‘novel’ and confirms Ansu Fati as the new owner of the post-Messi shirt 10

One of the main existing mysteries since the confirmation of Lionel Messi’s departure came to an end this Wednesday (1st) in Barcelona. The club confirmed through its social networks that Ansu Fati will inherit shirt 10 Catalan.

The 18-year-old, who is singled out as one of the great recent revelations of La Masia, returned to training with the squad after being away from the pitch for nine months, undergoing two surgeries on his left knee, in November 2020 and June 2021.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Youngest player to score in the Barcelona shirt, at just 16 years old, Fati will assume a ‘heavy burden’ at the club, mainly because of the symbolism surrounding the disruption caused by Messi’s unexpected departure, who now defends the club. Paris Saint-Germain.

The new Barça shirt 10 is one of the attractions of Laliga, which you follow live on broadcasts on ESPN on Star+.

Our new number 🔟

Made in La Masia 💙❤️

⭐️ @ANSUFATI ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/co6NcpjxOx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2021

the jewel of La Masia, in fact, should be the next concern of the Catalan board, as it only has a contract until June 30, 2022, and a termination fine of around 400 million euros (about R$ 2.5 billion) since joining the main cast at the club.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

With the stop on the European calendar for the teams’ rounds, Barcelona returns to the field with Ansu Fati available to Ronald Koeman only on the next 14th, when they will face the Bayern Munchen at the opening of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, at Camp Nou.

See below the full numbering of Barcelona for the season: