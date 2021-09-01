Belmonte clarifies hiring Neves and denies a loan: “We’ll keep 60%”

São Paulo’s football director, Carlos Belmonte, denied that the hiring of Gabriel Neves was on loan. This Monday, the National, from Uruguay, had published on its social networks that the steering wheel was being temporarily transferred to Tricolor, but the transaction, in fact, was another.

“Neves, the entrepreneurs who lead his career, made a direct deal with Nacional and he was freed from Nacional. We are paying $300,000 as gloves and we are going to keep 60% of the federative rights, and then, at the end of 2022, we decided whether to give them back the economic and federative rights or if we definitely acquire it”, said Belmonte in an interview with Canal do Nicola.

The 300 thousand dollars will be paid in three installments. One still in 2021 and the other two over the next year. To acquire Gabriel Neves definitively, São Paulo has to spend 1.7 million dollars (R$ 8.7 million), a pre-fixed amount in the call option clause.

Tricolor also disbursed the same 300 thousand dollars (R$ 1.5 million) to have Calleri by the end of 2022. The pre-fixed value in the purchase option at the end of its loan contract, however, is higher. If they want to keep the Argentine definitively, São Paulo will have to pay 3 million dollars (R$ 15.5 million).

Leave your comment