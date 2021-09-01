Big John, the biggest triceratops dinosaur, will be shown in Paris before being auctioned

The skeleton of a triceratopes, a dinosaur over 66 million years old, nicknamed ‘Big John’, will be auctioned at the Drouot Auction House, estimated to be worth 1.5 million euros. Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

PARIS, FRANCE – The skeleton of the greatest triceratops dinosaur known so far, Big John, will be on display in Paris before its auction in October, the auction house said on Tuesday, 31.

The skeleton, about eight meters long, has three horns on its head – one on its nose and two on its forehead – and, therefore, the dinosaur is known as triceratopes.

Big John is about 66 million years old and will be exhibited from October 18th on Drouot, the well-known Parisian auction house, by the firm Giquello, until its sale on the 21st.

The gigantic skull is two meters wide and the structure has about 200 bones, which on Tuesday were already being assembled in Drouot. Photo: AP Photo/Lewis Joly

The estimated price is between 1.2 and 1.5 million euros (between 1.4 and 1.8 million dollars), although in the past auctions of this type of dinosaur proved to be very unpredictable.

There are a dozen potential buyers, explained Alexandre Giquello.

Big John is 60% complete and his head is 75%. It was discovered in 2014 in South Dakota by American geologist Walter W. Stein Bill and restored in the Italian city of Trieste.

In October of last year, an unusual skeleton of an allosaur, one of the oldest known dinosaurs, was sold for over 3 million euros (about 3.5 million dollars).