Full.News – 3:29 pm | Updated on 08/31/2021 4:54 PM



President Jair Bolsonaro Photo: PR/Isac Nóbrega

President Jair Bolsonaro said that the “9 fingers” are to blame for the high price of gasoline. Bolsonaro made statements regarding former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Tuesday (31), during the inauguration of the Uberlândia Water Collection and Treatment Complex, in Minas Gerais.

– Today I spoke with the new president of Petrobras, General Silva e Luna, who did an exceptional job at Itaipu Binacional. He said that the debt is practically paid, but it cost you dearly. The price today is also high as a result of this, also as a result of the fact that one of the last presidents, 9 Fingers, handed over a refinery of ours to the Bolivian government. More than delivered: it was agreed before – said the Chief Executive.

Silva e Luna has been running the state-owned company for almost five months.

– When talking about the price of gasoline, which is high at the tip of the pump, I have always explained where each federal and state tax comes in, among others. Remember that only three refineries do not [foram] built, two in the Northeast and one in the Southeast, as well as [que] other scraps [foram] bought, where they did not distill a single barrel of oil (one in Japan and the other in the United States) left you, the Brazilian people, a debt of R$ 230 billion – Bolsonaro said.

He emphasized again that the problem is the value of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), which is a state tax, regulated by governors.

– I repeat: the problem is the ICMS. I saw two governors now who say I’m lying, because the ICMS is 32%, and nothing has changed. It hasn’t changed, but the Constitution orders a fixed amount. I have a fixed amount for federal taxes, which have not been adjusted since January 2019.

Bolsonaro criticized governors and defended the fixing of the value of the ICMS.

– There are two governors, who are not going to say their names, who are lying, saying that I am lying. They [é] who are lying. One here in the Midwest. But he doesn’t say that the 32% is on top of the total value of the pump and [que] it had to be over the price of the refinery.

Read too1 Government proposes a minimum wage of R$1,169; increase is 6.2%

two Covid CPI summons Karina Kufa, lawyer for Bolsonaro

3 MBL to denounce Bolsonaro in The Hague Court for genocide

4 Dilma says Bolsonaro flirts with “hit within the blow”

5 President of Flamengo promises to help Bolsonaro in 2022

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.