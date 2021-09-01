Bolsonaro goes to a medical clinic in Planalto, before boarding for Rio

by

Brasília – President Jair Bolsonaro attended the medical center at Palácio do Planalto early this Wednesday. He arrived at 7 am, remained at the site for about 40 minutes and did not speak to the press. Bolsonaro circled about 300 meters in those surroundings and only nodded when asked if his health was all right.

The medical post is located in the Planalto annex, next to the Vice-Presidency. Then the president went to the Air Base. At 11:00 am, he participates in Rio in the delivery of the Medal of Military Sports Merit, for athletes who stood out in the Japan Olympics.

In July, Bolsonaro was hospitalized for four days in São Paulo, to treat a condition of intestinal obstruction. The condition occurs when there is blockage of part of the intestine, which prevents the normal functioning of the digestive system or the passage of feces. At the time, the president complained for days of persistent hiccups, and hospitalized, new surgery was considered, which was not performed. Since the episode of the stab in September 2018, the Chief Executive has undergone six surgeries.


Bolsonaro poses for a photo with a wheelchair user without wearing a mask, during the inauguration of the Center of Excellence in Technology 4.0, in Sorocaba Photo: Alan Santos / PR - 06/25/2021
Unscheduled stop in Santa Cruz (ES) Photo: Alan Santos / PR -11/06/2021
Bolsonaro causes crowding and does not wear a mask in an unscheduled stop in the city of Terezópolis de Goias (GO) Photo: Alan Santos / PR - 06/09/2021
Crowd during motorcycle ride promoted by Bolsonaro and with the participation of former minister Pazuello Photo: Clauber Cleber Caetano / PR - 05/23/2021
Bolsonaro in the Alecrim Village, municipality of Girau do Ponciano, in Alagoas Photo: Alan Santos / PR - 05/13/2021
Agglomeration in São José da Tapera, Alagoas Photo: Alan Santos / PR - 11/05/2021
Bolsonaro makes an unscheduled stop in Cruzeiro dos Peixotos, district of Uberlândia, Minas Gerais Photo: Alan Santos / PR - 03/04/2021
Bolsonaro during a trip to Maceió (AL) in May 2020 Photo: Alan Santos / PR
Bolsonaro visits the municipality of Sena Madureira, in Acre, in February 2021 Photo: Alan Santos/PR
President Jair Bolsonaro participates in agglomeration in Barra dos Coqueiros, Sergipe Photo: Alan Santos / Presidency of the Republic - 01/28/2021
Stop to take a photo with supporters without wearing a mask, in the Municipality of Catolândia, Bahia Photo: Alan Santos / PR - 01/21/2021
With his denial, Bolsonaro transformed public appearances into pre-pandemic campaign scenes, with indiscriminate hugs and kisses in front of a crowd of supporters Photo: Alan Santos / PR - 12/30/2020
President Jair Bolsonaro wore the mask against Covid (mandatory for elections) only when voting in the Vila Militar municipal school section, in Deodoro, in the West Zone of Rio Photo: Reuters - 15/11/2020
Bolsonaro with employees of the restoration works on the BR-135 highway, in São Luís, Maranhão Photo: Alan Santos/PR / Alan Santos / PR - 10/29/2020
Bolsonaro holds a dog in the middle of a crowd in Sinop (MT) Photo: Alan Santos/PR - 18/09/2020
Bolsonaro during the inauguration of a thermoelectric plant in Aracaju (SE), in August 2020 Photo: Alan Santos/PR
Jair Bolsonaro, at the Fatherland Day Solemnity, at Palácio da Alvorada, greeted supporters without wearing a mask Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo - 07/09/2020
Jair Bolsonaro, accompanied by ministers, goes to the square near the Agulhas Negras Military Academy (Aman), in Resente (RJ), to eat hot dogs Photo: Carolina Antunes / PR - 09/23/2020
Bolsonaro greets people after the inauguration ceremony of the Águas Lindas de Goiás Campaign Hospital Photo: Alan Santos / PR - 06/05/2020
Bolsonaro during a demonstration in his favor at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília Photo: Wagner Pires / Agência O Globo - 03/05/2020
On the ramp at the Palácio do Planalto, President Jair Bolsonaro, accompanied by his daughter Laura, waves to protesters taking part in an anti-democratic demonstration in Brasília in May. The president even hugged a child on the ramp. He didn't get closer to the supporters because of two security grilles that were installed Photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP - 03/05/2020
President Jair Bolsonaro greets his supporters during a demonstration in Brasília. He should be in social isolation for having had contact with at least 10 members of his team Photo: SERGIO LIMA / AFP - 03/15/2020
Bolsonaro causes crowding when he disembarks in the city of Aracaju, and does not wear a mask when greeting supporters Photo: Alan Santos/PR
Without a mask, Bolsonaro takes a selfie with supporters gathered on his arrival in the city of Fortaleza, in Ceará. Photo: Clauber Cleber Caetano / PR - 02/26/2021
