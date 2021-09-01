Bolsonaro proposes minimum wage of BRL 1,169 in 2022, with no real gain – Economy

BRASILIA – The project of Budget 2022 sent this Tuesday, 31, by the government to the National Congress includes the full payment of nearly R$90 billion in court orders (debts that the Union is required to settle after court decisions) and does not define readjustment for Bolsa Família, the government’s bet for the reelection of the president Jair Bolsonaro.

The spending ceiling, a rule that limits the advance of expenses to inflation, will grow by R$ 136.6 billion. With this, the total expenditure subject to the ceiling could reach R$ 1.61 trillion.

This space will be filled by an increase of BRL 52.7 billion in INSS benefits, BRL 33.7 billion in court decisions, BRL 19 billion in other mandatory expenses, BRL 13.5 billion in salary bonuses and insurance. unemployment, BRL 6.6 billion in personnel expenses, BRL 5.5 billion in welfare benefits (BPC) and BRL 5.7 billion in other variations.

The proposal considers the total of R$ 89.1 billion in expenses with court orders, before the solution being developed by the three powers to postpone a part of this expense, and does not foresee any expansion in the Bolsa Família, renamed Auxílio Brasil.

According to Economy, the 2022 Budget allocates R$ 34.7 billion to the social program, which would be enough to reach 14.7 million families – today practically the same number of families are served. The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, has already said that for the reformulation of Bolsa Família, with the increase of the average value of the benefit (from R$190 to R$300) and the number of families covered (to 17 million), the budget of the program would have to rise to R$60 billion.

Even with the inclusion of the total value of court orders, mandatory expenditures represent 94% of total primary expenditures – below the 95% trigger for triggering cost-cutting measures approved in the emergency PEC.

The project also considers that the reform of the Income tax it will be approved with neutral effect on the collection, that is, neither losses nor gains. Another premise is the end of compensation for the company payroll tax exemption. Only a residual of R$ 3.2 billion, related to the last four months of 2021, was included in expenses. No revenues from privatization of state-owned companies were foreseen.

Total expenditure should reach R$ 1.646 trillion, equivalent to 17.5% of GDP, in 2022. Spending on Social Security alone should amount to R$ 765.6 billion. Other relevant expenses are with personnel (R$ 342.8 billion), subsidies (R$ 13.4 billion) and tax amendments (R$ 16.2 billion).

The executive branch’s discretionary expenditures (those that are not mandatory and that can be cut, such as spending on funding and investments) should be R$98.6 billion, 23.75 billion of which in investments.

On the revenue side, total collection should reach R$1.958 trillion, equivalent to 20.8% of GDP, in 2022. The PLOA also forecasts that revenues from concessions and permissions will reach R$5.137 billion in 2022. revenue from royalties on mineral exploration should add up to R$ 85.21 billion next year. The government still expects to receive R$ 26.284 billion in dividends in 2022 – double the amount observed this year.